© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kansas City is under a winter storm warning. Check here for weather-related delays and closings.
Up To Date

KU's student newspaper faces a massive budget threat. Here's why it matters

By Steve Kraske,
Halle JacksonZach Wilson
Published February 19, 2025 at 4:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
One of several signs at a recent Kansas Jayhawks basketball game advocating for the future of The University Daily Kansan student newspaper.
Val Montanez
/
The University Daily Kansan
One of several signs at a recent Kansas Jayhawks basketball game advocating for the future of The University Daily Kansan student newspaper.

The University Daily Kansan would have had its funding cut by 80% under a budget proposed by the student government. Although th at proposal failed, but the publication still faces an uncertain future — an issue that echoes larger trends in media funding.

At the University of Kansas, aspiring journalists cut their teeth as staff for The University Daily Kansan.

Many of the positions there are paid and funded by the publication's budget, which comes primarily from KU student activity fees — just $3.64 per student.

But that budget could be facing significant cuts, echoing woes by student and professional media across the country.

A proposal in front of the KU Student Senate's finance council would have reduced the University Daily Kansan's budget by 80%. Although the bill failed just last week, the paper's future still remains uncertain.

"You would be getting one-fifth of the journalism we're producing right now, one-fifth of the content (if this passed)," Courtney Lane, the editor-in-chief of the University Daily Kansan, told KCUR's Up To Date. "We're kind of in limbo right now."

According to the University Daily Kansan's reporting, members of student government did not provide any reasoning behind the proposed budget cut.

The University Daily Kansan isn't the first student publication to face major budget woes in recent years. And because student newspapers are the training ground for many future journalists, the trend could have an impact on the industry as a whole.

Kathy Kiely, a journalism professor at the University of Missouri in Columbia, says "learning by doing" is a fundamental part of the education process.

"You know, this is a time when people are talking about doing apprenticeships and learning a trade, and that is exactly what these student publications do," Kiely told Up To Date. "And, people who work for them go on to have great careers — some of them in journalism, and some of them in other fields — because they have learned critical thinking skills by being journalists. So, it's extremely important."

  • Courtney Lane, editor-in-chief, The University Daily Kansan
  • Nick Jungman, director of strategy, The University Daily Kansan
  • Kathy Kiely, Lee Hills Chair in Free Press Studies at the University of Missouri-Columbia
Tags
Up To Date PodcastjournalismUniversity of Kansasmedia
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Support paywall-free journalism
KCUR prides ourselves on bringing local journalism to the public without a paywall — ever.

Our reporting will always be free for you to read. But it's not free to produce.

As a nonprofit, we rely on your donations to keep operating and trying new things. If you value our work, consider becoming a member.
Donate Now