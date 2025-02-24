© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

A former Shawnee Mission Northwest student from Ukraine has a message for Americans

By Brian Ellison,
Josh Marvine
Published February 24, 2025 at 3:59 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Former Shawnee Mission Northwest student Tetiana Fliak (right) joins a student protest for Ukraine in Warsaw, Poland. She holds a Ukrainian flag with two friends.
Tetiana Fliak
Former Shawnee Mission Northwest student Tetiana Fliak (right) joins a student protest for Ukraine in Warsaw, Poland.

Tetiana Fliak, who attended Shawnee Mission Northwest High School as an exchange student in 2019, has seen her hometown of Lviv, Ukraine, damaged and deprived by the Russian war. On the three-year anniversary of the invasion, Fliak says Ukrainians feel betrayed by President Trump.

Before Russia's military invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Tetiana Fliak's hometown of Lviv, Ukraine, was considered a cultural hub known for picturesque Western European-style architecture.

Since the invasion, Lviv has endured Russian airstrikes and wartime deprivation.

"In the last three years, we haven't been living peacefully because of the attacks," Fliak says. "There has been changes in electricity that we wouldn't have for days, or would only have for a couple of hours in a week."

In 2019, Fliak returned to Ukraine after spending a year in the Kansas City area as an exchange student at Shawnee Mission Northwest. She still keeps up with her American friends, and says her time in Kansas left a major impact on her.

"I have a best (American) friend who I still speak to almost every week, and we're very close," she says.

Fliak tells KCUR's Up To Date that she would love to return to Kansas City someday.

"I miss my host family so much. I miss our neighbors," Fliak says. "My teachers, they still write me on Facebook and support me... it warms my heart."

Fliak is now a licensed psychologist in Ukraine. She splits her time between Lviv and Warsaw, Poland, where she's pursuing her masters degree.

As a psychologist, she's noticed a shift in the Ukrainian people's mindset since the war began. People are faster to make major life decisions like getting married, buying homes, having kids, or getting divorced.

"When death is so close every day to you, you want to make the most of it, the most of the days that you have," she says.

While Fliak loves her American friends, she says it's hard not to feel angry and sad about the recent reversal of U.S. support for Ukraine. She tells KCUR's Up To Date that many Ukrainians feel betrayed by President Trump.

"At the United States, at the people who chose President Trump, and at the things he had been saying and doing, people are very disappointed," Fliak says.

Fliak is especially upset about Trump's recent statements falsely blaming Ukraine for the war.

"It is not true," Fliak says. "Russia illegally annexed Crimea in 2014. It had invaded Ukraine in 2014, and then started a full scale invasion in 2022. If Russia would want to end this war, they would."

And the war is very much still going on. During Russian attacks on Lviv, Fliak's family goes to a shelter — sometimes for a whole night — and then returns to work in the morning.

Fliak also wants Americans to know how the U.S. spends money in Ukraine. "When you read, 'We are given some amount of money,' we are given weapons as the equivalent of (that) money," she says.

Three years into Russia's war, and with U.S. government support seemingly gone, Fliak says it's becoming harder to have hope for Ukraine's future.

"I'm not feeling optimistic, although I try," she says. "I wish the war was over, but not on Russia's terms."

  • Tetiana Fliak, Ukrainian psychologist and former exchange student at Shawnee Mission Northwest High School
Tags
Up To Date Talk ShowUkraineRussiaShawnee Mission School DistrictForeign StudentsU.S. Foreign Policy
Stay Connected
Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
See stories by Brian Ellison
Josh Marvine
As the 2024-2025 Up to Date intern, I am passionate about finding diverse stories that allow public radio to serve as a platform for people in our area to share what matters to them. I grew up in the Kansas City metro, graduated from the University of Arkansas, and have previously worked as a producer for KUAF, Northwest Arkansas' NPR affiliate station. Email me at jmarvine@kcur.org.
See stories by Josh Marvine
Support paywall-free journalism
KCUR prides ourselves on bringing local journalism to the public without a paywall — ever.

Our reporting will always be free for you to read. But it's not free to produce.

As a nonprofit, we rely on your donations to keep operating and trying new things. If you value our work, consider becoming a member.
Donate Now