Missouri bill would enable more wrongfully convicted people to get compensation
Missouri exonerees are only eligible for compensation if they're proven innocent through DNA evidence, leaving many wrongfully convicted people without any support once they leave prison. A bipartisan bill in the Missouri General Assembly would expand who qualifies for restitution.
Joe Amrine was not eligible for compensation from the state of Missouri, even though he was exonerated after spending more than a decade on death row for a murder he didn't commit.
When released from prison in 2003, "I had $13 and something cents ... that was my worldly possessions," Amrine told KCUR's Up To Date.
In Missouri, only exonerees whose innocence is proved through DNA evidence are eligible for compensation.
State Sen. Steven Roberts, a St. Louis Democrat, has proposed legislation to expand eligibility for compensation, allowing exonerees to be awarded up to $65,000 per fiscal year for wrongful imprisonment.
"We'll never be able to put a person back and make up everything they've missed out on, from raising their children, building career, securing financial stability," Roberts said. "When they're finally released, they're left with nothing. And so this is a small attempt to try to right that wrong."
- Missouri state Sen. Steven Roberts, D-St. Louis
- Joe Amrine, Missouri death row exoneree