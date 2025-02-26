Who should own the Shawnee Indian Mission in Fairway? Kansas lawmakers are debating

The question of who should own the Shawnee Indian Mission in Fairway has been the topic of heated debate in recent years.

This week, a committee of state lawmakers in Topeka is considering legislation that would transfer ownership of the former Native American boarding school from the Kansas Historical Society to the Shawnee Tribe.

A similar bill was proposed in 2023 but didn't make it far.

A decision from the committee is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27. If the bill passes tomorrow, it will then go before the full Kansas House of Representatives for debate.

