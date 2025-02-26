© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Who should own the Shawnee Indian Mission in Fairway? Kansas lawmakers are debating

By Steve Kraske,
Claudia Brancart
Published February 26, 2025 at 1:51 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
The Shawnee Indian Mission was once a 2,000-acre, 16-building operation that had 200 Native American children ages 5 to 23 enrolled, according to the KSHS website. Three buildings remain on the now 12-acre site.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
A committee of state lawmakers in Topeka is considering legislation that would transfer ownership of the former Native American boarding school from the Kansas Historical Society to the Shawnee Tribe.

A committee of state lawmakers in Topeka is considering legislation that would transfer ownership of the former Native American boarding school from the Kansas Historical Society to the Shawnee Tribe.

The question of who should own the Shawnee Indian Mission in Fairway has been the topic of heated debate in recent years.

This week, a committee of state lawmakers in Topeka is considering legislation that would transfer ownership of the former Native American boarding school from the Kansas Historical Society to the Shawnee Tribe.

A similar bill was proposed in 2023 but didn't make it far.

A decision from the committee is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27. If the bill passes tomorrow, it will then go before the full Kansas House of Representatives for debate.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastShawnee IndiansNative AmericansFairway KansasKansas CityKansas Legislaturehistory
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Claudia Brancart
As a producer for KCUR’s Up To Date, I want listeners to leave the show feeling informed and empowered to make decisions in their daily lives. Whether we’re spotlighting the voice of a creative, business owner or lawmaker, I present stories that matter deeply to Kansas City’s diverse communities. Reach me at claudiab@kcur.org.
See stories by Claudia Brancart
Support paywall-free journalism
KCUR prides ourselves on bringing local journalism to the public without a paywall — ever.

Our reporting will always be free for you to read. But it's not free to produce.

As a nonprofit, we rely on your donations to keep operating and trying new things. If you value our work, consider becoming a member.
Donate Now