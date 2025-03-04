No formula for success in Kansas City Royals host's new book, just 'adversity and a lot of grit'

If you enjoy your humid Kansas City summers by sitting in your air-conditioned home and turning on a Royals game, you’ve certainly seen Joel Goldberg broadcasting as the in-game reporter for the team.

But Goldberg does much more than that: He’s also a keynote speaker, podcaster and author. In his new book, “Small Ball Big Dreams,” Goldberg talks about how baseball can fuel dreams off the diamond.

He told KCUR's Up To Date on Monday that he hopes readers are inspired by the stories he tells about big league ballplayers and everyday people.

"This isn't just a: 'Hey, if you work hard, your dreams can come true,'" Goldberg said. "I want people to understand that our paths are different."

"Every one of these baseball players and entrepreneurs have taken a different path in the way that they have risen — myself included. And it comes with a lot of adversity and a lot of grit. And it's never exactly what we expected, but those dreams can continue to happen no matter what age we get," he said.

