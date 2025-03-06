5 Questions: Mike Mahoney, former KMBC 9 News reporter

Kansas City has no shortage of civic leaders, authors, artists and activists. Many are frequent guests on KCUR's Up To Date, where we catch up on their work and expertise.

But sometimes, we just want to have a casual conversation, so we ask them five questions, or maybe a few more.

Mike Mahoney retired from day-to-day reporting on government and politics for KMBC 9 News and is now a contributor to KMBC's Heart of the Matter. He joined Up To Date to discuss what he's been reading, streaming and more.

How do you feel about the current state of Kansas City?

Mahoney says while the city has made some progress on violent crime, it's been incremental. He also said historic redlining continues to create inequities in the city. Still, he enjoys living here.

"I always say this is a place where if you want to be cosmopolitan, you can do so. If you want to be suburban, you can do so. If you want to be rural, you can do that and still live in the city of limits on Kansas City. But you know, the the economics of the area are challenging and will continue to be challenging. Obviously, the crime problem is a serious, serious obstacle for the city ... There is still — as much as we try — there is still questions about race in this town, although it's better than it was 40 years ago, when I got here," Mahoney said.

What music do you listen to?

Mahoney's music taste has changed from rock 'n' roll to blues but his all-time favorite artist is Bob Dylan.

"The poetry of his words and the ability for such a young man, when his career started to capsulate and boil down some very basic feelings about the state of the world and the state of an individual, has always attracted me," Mahoney said.

What are you reading?

Biographies and books about history are Mahoney's preferred genre. He's currently reading "The Barn: The Secret History of a Murder in Mississippi," by former Kansas City Star sports writer Wright Thompson, who grew up in Mississippi.

"So it's not only a recounting of the Emmett Till murder and subsequent actions after that. It's his journey of discovery, going through what he learned about his life, his times at that time. I'm really enjoying it," Mahoney said.

What are you streaming?

A fan of political thrillers but not much for streaming, Mahoney is part of a movie club. A recent selection he's enjoyed is "Cabaret."

"I think if people haven't watched that movie or seen it in a long time, you know, you go, 'Wow, I don't remember the Nazis being in Cabaret.'"

Where do you like to eat?

After years of eating out while on the clock, Mahoney eats most meals at home. But Kansas Citians always can weigh in on the best BBQ.

"If I'm going to go for barbecue, it's Bryant's and Gates, and then Slaps over in KCK is another favorite of mine," Mahoney said.

