5 Questions: Kris Ketz of KMBC 9 News

Kansas City has no shortage of civic leaders, authors, artists and activists. Many are frequent guests on KCUR's Up To Date, where we catch up on their work and expertise.

But sometimes, we just want to have a casual conversation, so we ask them five questions, or maybe a few more.

Kris Ketz joins KCUR's Up To Date to reflect on his long career in journalism, including how he's seen Kansas City change since he started with KMBC in 1983.

And finally, Ketz shares what he's been streaming and where he's been eating around town.