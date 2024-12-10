© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

5 Questions: Kris Ketz of KMBC 9 News

By Steve Kraske,
Josh Marvine
Published December 10, 2024 at 11:36 AM CST
Kriz Ketz is a longtime news anchor for KMBC Channel 9. He is smiling and wearing a black suit with a blue tie.
Hearst Television Inc
/
kmbc.com
Kriz Ketz is a longtime news anchor for KMBC Channel 9.

Kris Ketz been a news anchor with KMBC for over 41 years, and has received numerous awards and accolades over his long career, including an Emmy. He caught up with KCUR's Steve Kraske as part of Up To Date's new series "5 Questions."

Kansas City has no shortage of civic leaders, authors, artists and activists. Many are frequent guests on KCUR's Up To Date, where we catch up on their work and expertise.

But sometimes, we just want to have a casual conversation, so we ask them five questions, or maybe a few more.

Kris Ketz joins KCUR's Up To Date to reflect on his long career in journalism, including how he's seen Kansas City change since he started with KMBC in 1983.

And finally, Ketz shares what he's been streaming and where he's been eating around town.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Josh Marvine
Josh is the 2024-2025 Up To Date intern. Email him at jmarvine@kcur.org.
See stories by Josh Marvine
