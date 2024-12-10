5 Questions: Kris Ketz of KMBC 9 News
Kris Ketz been a news anchor with KMBC for over 41 years, and has received numerous awards and accolades over his long career, including an Emmy. He caught up with KCUR's Steve Kraske as part of Up To Date's new series "5 Questions."
Kansas City has no shortage of civic leaders, authors, artists and activists. Many are frequent guests on KCUR's Up To Date, where we catch up on their work and expertise.
But sometimes, we just want to have a casual conversation, so we ask them five questions, or maybe a few more.
Kris Ketz joins KCUR's Up To Date to reflect on his long career in journalism, including how he's seen Kansas City change since he started with KMBC in 1983.
And finally, Ketz shares what he's been streaming and where he's been eating around town.
- Kris Ketz, KMBC Channel 9 news anchor