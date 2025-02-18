© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Kansas City is under a winter storm warning. Check here for weather-related delays and closings.
Up To Date

Kansas City doesn't have enough jobs available for all the federal workers getting laid off

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth RuizZach Wilson
Published February 18, 2025 at 3:20 PM CST
The Internal Revenue Service's processing center in Kansas City employs some of the region's 30,000-person federal workforce.
The Internal Revenue Service's processing center in Kansas City employs some of the region's 30,000-person federal workforce.

Federal workers in Kansas City whose jobs were eliminated under the Trump administration's massive budget cuts will have a hard time finding comparable work in the area. Instability in the city's workforce could lead to a recession.

Thousands of federal employees and government contracts have been terminated as the White House and Trump aide Elon Musk move to reduce the size of the federal workforce and cut wasteful spending.

Unemployment is already low. University of Kansas labor economist Dr. Donna Ginther said jobs for people with bachelor's degrees have decreased "by more than 50%," making it more difficult for those out of work to get back into a high paying career.

The sudden layoffs could create instability in the labor market—which is an indicator for recession.

"As unemployment increases, we could face an economic downturn," Ginther told KCUR's Up To Date.

Ginther said she's concerned.

"Government is a large part of our economy, and now we're slashing and burning a big contributor to economic growth without really fully understanding the consequences," Ginther said.

Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
Zach Wilson
