Up To Date

Kansas City urban farmers say federal cuts won’t stop them from feeding their community

By Steve Kraske,
Claudia Brancart
Published March 10, 2025 at 3:45 PM CDT
The Ivanhoe Neighborhood Council was recently informed its three-year, $165,000 federal grant to expand its farmers market has been revoked. And KC Farm School's grants have been put on hold until further notice.
The Ivanhoe Neighborhood Council was recently informed its three-year, $165,000 federal grant to expand its farmers market was revoked due to a change in priorities at the United States Department of Agriculture.

Farms and non-profits around Kansas City have recently lost, or could lose, grant funding from the USDA under the Trump Administration. Despite facing financial uncertainty, urban growers plan to continue fighting food insecurity.

The Trump Administration’s federal funding freeze has left farmers in a state of financial uncertainty. That’s because many growers, including in Kansas City’s urban core, rely on grants from the United States Department of Agriculture to get by.

The Ivanhoe Neighborhood Council, which serves residents from Prospect Avenue to the Paseo between 31st and 47th streets, is a non-profit that receive federal funds to fight food insecurity in the community. According to the organization's website, over 77% of Ivanhoe residents identify as Black.

Last month, Ivanhoe Neighborhood Council was informed its three-year, $165,000 grant to expand its farmers market was revoked by the Trump Administrationp. Alana Henry, executive director of the neighborhood association, says the loss in funding doesn't just impact Ivanhoe residents.

"I think it's tragic for the local food system, and I also think it's tragic for the many, many organizations that are doing the hard work of supporting communities, disinvested communities like mine, and helping improve quality of life," she says.

Another one of those organizations is the KC Farm School on Gibbs Road in Wyandotte County. The school hosts its own farmers market and serves as a training ground for the next generation of regenerative farmers.

Lydia Nebel, the school's farm director, says KC Farm School gets half of its funding directly from grants administered by the USDA. Nebel recently received notice that one of their grants will be on hold until further notice.

"So we are in a waiting game, and now we are spending our reserve funds to pay for these things that we were promised funding for because a lot of the grants, most all of them, are reimbursement grants," she explains.

The Ivanhoe Neighborhood Council and the KC Farm School on Gibbs Road are just two local food organizations that have been hit by the USDA funding freeze. While they're left in a place they didn't ever want to be in, Henry is hopeful Kansas City will rally around its farmers.

"Community is where it started for us," says Henry. "Community is ultimately what's going to get us through the challenges of the right now and the uncertainty of the future."

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Claudia Brancart
As a producer for KCUR’s Up To Date, I want listeners to leave the show feeling informed and empowered to make decisions in their daily lives. Whether we’re spotlighting the voice of a creative, business owner or lawmaker, I present stories that matter deeply to Kansas City’s diverse communities. Reach me at claudiab@kcur.org.
