Kansas City arts advocates say that diversity bans are government overreach

An executive order issued by President Donald Trump bars federal funding for any initiatives related to "diversity, equity and inclusion." Such programs are meant to correct historical inequalities in communities that have received government support and funding.

Artists applying for grants through the National Endowment for the Arts or other state funded initiatives must comply with the order or lose out on money.

Courtney Wasson, executive director of the Kansas City Artists Coalition, told KCUR's Up To Date that Trump's order — which has since been echoed by the governor of Missouri — does not clearly define those terms. She believes the vagueness could result in government overreach.

Wasson said the coalition will continue to showcase art from across diverse backgrounds, even if the organization has to find additional funding elsewhere.

"What's happening at the federal and state levels is asking us to compromise our values to secure funding," Wasson said.

