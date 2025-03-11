© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Kansas City arts advocates say that diversity bans are government overreach

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published March 11, 2025 at 9:15 AM CDT
"Inside/Outside Voices: Queer Abstraction," explores queer identity through art. The exhibit is on display at the Kansas City Artists Coalition showroom and features 11 artists who identify as queer or transgender.

Kansas City arts advocates are concerned by President Donald Trump's executive order that bans federally funding programs and initiatives supporting diversity, equity and inclusion. Missouri's governor issued his own order restricting state programs as well — but the terms are not well defined.

An executive order issued by President Donald Trump bars federal funding for any initiatives related to "diversity, equity and inclusion." Such programs are meant to correct historical inequalities in communities that have received government support and funding.

Artists applying for grants through the National Endowment for the Arts or other state funded initiatives must comply with the order or lose out on money.

Courtney Wasson, executive director of the Kansas City Artists Coalition, told KCUR's Up To Date that Trump's order — which has since been echoed by the governor of Missouri — does not clearly define those terms. She believes the vagueness could result in government overreach.

Wasson said the coalition will continue to showcase art from across diverse backgrounds, even if the organization has to find additional funding elsewhere.

"What's happening at the federal and state levels is asking us to compromise our values to secure funding," Wasson said.

Up To Date PodcastArtArts & Culturepublic artnational endowment for the artsMissouriKansas City
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
