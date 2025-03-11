© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Missourians voted for a higher minimum wage and paid sick leave. Both are under attack

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published March 11, 2025 at 4:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Voters approved a higher minimum wage and sick leave guarantees in November. Now those changes are under attack.
Vaughn Wheat
/
The Beacon
Voters approved a higher minimum wage and sick leave guarantees in November. Now those changes are being challenged in court and the state lgislature

The Missouri Supreme Court will hear a case Wednesday challenging the constitutionality of Proposition A, the minimum wage and sick leave law that voters passed with 58% support in November last year. Bills in the state legislature also aim to modify the law.

Minimum wage workers in Missouri got a raise January 1 — from $12.30 to $13.75 an hour — and in May, they're set to begin accruing paid sick time, too.

Missouri voters approved these changes on Election Day with the passage of Proposition A. But those changes are at risk of being held up in court.

In December, a coalition of business groups filed a challenge to Proposition A, which passed with 58% support. Their primary concern is the paid sick leave mandate, according to Buddy Lahl, CEO of the Missouri Restaurant Association.

Complying with the several pages of legislation is difficult, he says, and it'll be expensive for Missouri businesses to pay people for sick time. The law mandates most employers guarantee employees one hour of paid sick leave for every 30 hours worked.

"It's not bad for Missourians. It's bad for Missouri businesses," Lahl told KCUR's Up To Date. "It's not just the fact that it's sick pay. It's the eight pages of regulations that a business owner has to comply with."

The lawsuit also alleges that the ballot measure addressed multiple topics, something that isn't allowed under Missouri law. Lahl said his group wants the whole ballot measure thrown out as unconstitutional.

The Missouri Supreme Court will hear the case Wednesday.

Fran Marion, who works as a shift manager at a Kansas City-area Wendy's, says she is confident the court will uphold the law.

"The voters have spoke, and we we deserve $15 minimum wage, and we also deserve paid sick days. Because at the end of the day, we're human. I'm a human just like everybody else. We might have different job professions, but we're all human," she said.

Republican legislators are also challenging Proposition A in the statehouse. A bill that would remove the sick leave requirement and modify the minimum wage law is awaiting debate in the Missouri House of Representatives.

  • Fran Marion, fast-food worker
  • Buddy Lahl, CEO, Missouri Restaurant Association
  • Rudi Keller, Deputy Editor, Missouri Independent
Tags
Up To Date PodcastpoliticsMissouri legislatureMissouri Supreme Courtminimum wageworkMissouriProposition A
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
See stories by Halle Jackson
Support paywall-free journalism
KCUR prides ourselves on bringing local journalism to the public without a paywall — ever.

Our reporting will always be free for you to read. But it's not free to produce.

As a nonprofit, we rely on your donations to keep operating and trying new things. If you value our work, consider becoming a member.
Donate Now