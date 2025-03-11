Missourians voted for a higher minimum wage and paid sick leave. Both are under attack

Minimum wage workers in Missouri got a raise January 1 — from $12.30 to $13.75 an hour — and in May, they're set to begin accruing paid sick time, too.

Missouri voters approved these changes on Election Day with the passage of Proposition A. But those changes are at risk of being held up in court.

In December, a coalition of business groups filed a challenge to Proposition A, which passed with 58% support. Their primary concern is the paid sick leave mandate, according to Buddy Lahl, CEO of the Missouri Restaurant Association.

Complying with the several pages of legislation is difficult, he says, and it'll be expensive for Missouri businesses to pay people for sick time. The law mandates most employers guarantee employees one hour of paid sick leave for every 30 hours worked.

"It's not bad for Missourians. It's bad for Missouri businesses," Lahl told KCUR's Up To Date. "It's not just the fact that it's sick pay. It's the eight pages of regulations that a business owner has to comply with."

The lawsuit also alleges that the ballot measure addressed multiple topics, something that isn't allowed under Missouri law. Lahl said his group wants the whole ballot measure thrown out as unconstitutional.

The Missouri Supreme Court will hear the case Wednesday.

Fran Marion, who works as a shift manager at a Kansas City-area Wendy's, says she is confident the court will uphold the law.

"The voters have spoke, and we we deserve $15 minimum wage, and we also deserve paid sick days. Because at the end of the day, we're human. I'm a human just like everybody else. We might have different job professions, but we're all human," she said.

Republican legislators are also challenging Proposition A in the statehouse. A bill that would remove the sick leave requirement and modify the minimum wage law is awaiting debate in the Missouri House of Representatives.

