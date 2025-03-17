© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
KC Soundcheck: TheBabeGabe

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published March 17, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
After years as a part of the Kansas City band BLACKSTARKIDS, TheBabeGabe is going solo.
After years as one-third of the Kansas City indie rock/hip hop trio BLACKSTARKIDS, TheBabeGabe is going solo. Her new mixtape "HONEYPOP" aims to re-introduce her to the world.

For years, fans have known TheBabeGabe as one third of Kansas City indie rock/hip-hop trio BLACKSTARKIDS. The band gained popularity in 2020, earning stints on tour with The 1975 and Glass Animals.

Now, she's going solo, and redefining who she is. "HONEYPOP," her debut solo mixtape, released earlier this month.

With BLACKSTARKIDS, TheBabeGabe's lyrics brought vibrant, youthful energy. Her solo work brings more reflection and experimentation.

"I just don't want to get boxed in, I guess, in a certain category," Gabe told KCUR's Up To Date. "I want people to just hear the maturity in my sound."

TheBabeGabe will perform at minibar March 25.

  • TheBabeGabe, singer and rapper
  • TyFaizon, music producer and one half of production duo The Human
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
