KC Soundcheck: TheBabeGabe

For years, fans have known TheBabeGabe as one third of Kansas City indie rock/hip-hop trio BLACKSTARKIDS. The band gained popularity in 2020, earning stints on tour with The 1975 and Glass Animals.

Now, she's going solo, and redefining who she is. "HONEYPOP," her debut solo mixtape, released earlier this month.

<a href="https://thebabegabe.bandcamp.com/album/honeypop" data-cms-ai="0">HONEYPOP by TheBabeGabe X The Human</a>

With BLACKSTARKIDS, TheBabeGabe's lyrics brought vibrant, youthful energy. Her solo work brings more reflection and experimentation.

"I just don't want to get boxed in, I guess, in a certain category," Gabe told KCUR's Up To Date. "I want people to just hear the maturity in my sound."

TheBabeGabe will perform at minibar March 25.

