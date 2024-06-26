© 2024 Kansas City Public Radio
KC Soundcheck: Irv Da PHENOM

By Steve Kraske,
Sireen Abayazid
Published June 26, 2024 at 4:00 AM CDT
Kansas City Rapper Irv Da PHENOM holds a Wolverine comic in his right hand and a Deadpool comic in his left hand
Courtesy of Irv Da PHENOM
Irv Da PHENOM holds Wolverine and Deadpool comics at Vintage Stock in Kansas City, Missouri.

Irv Da PHENOM!’s song “Red and Yellow” has been a Kansas City anthem since its release in 2010. Now, the song has been given a second life after being picked up by Marvel for the soundtrack of “Deadpool & Wolverine.”

KC Soundcheck is KCUR's spotlight for Kansas City musicians on the rise, as heard on Up To Date. Who should we interview next? Send us a text at 816-601-4777.

A singer, rapper and voice actor: Mitchell Irving Jr., also known as Irv Da PHENOM!, is truly a phenomenon.

Irving has been a part of Kansas City's rap scene since the late 2000s.

His song “Red and Yellow” — adapted from the Wiz Khalifa anthem "Black and Yellow" — has been a Kansas City anthem since its release in 2010. Now, the song has been given a second life after being picked up by Marvel for the soundtrack of the upcoming film "Deadpool & Wolverine."

Irving also recently celebrated the release of his seventh studio album, “Big Lover.” He says he’s committed to pushing artistic boundaries.

“I like to look at my music as cinema that you can listen to,” Irving said. “When I create an album I want it to be immersive. I want my listeners to trust me to take them on a ride for the next 45 minutes.”

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Sireen Abayazid
Sireen Abayazid is the Up To Date intern. She is a native of Omaha and a recent graduate of Mizzou, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Sireen worked as a student reporter last summer at Nebraska Public Media in Lincoln and served as a student producer and editor at KBIA in Columbia while studying at Mizzou. In her free time, Sireen likes to cook, read and watch too much TV!
See stories by Sireen Abayazid
