KC Soundcheck: Irv Da PHENOM

A singer, rapper and voice actor: Mitchell Irving Jr., also known as Irv Da PHENOM!, is truly a phenomenon.

Irving has been a part of Kansas City's rap scene since the late 2000s.

His song “Red and Yellow” — adapted from the Wiz Khalifa anthem "Black and Yellow" — has been a Kansas City anthem since its release in 2010. Now, the song has been given a second life after being picked up by Marvel for the soundtrack of the upcoming film "Deadpool & Wolverine."

Irving also recently celebrated the release of his seventh studio album, “Big Lover.” He says he’s committed to pushing artistic boundaries.

“I like to look at my music as cinema that you can listen to,” Irving said. “When I create an album I want it to be immersive. I want my listeners to trust me to take them on a ride for the next 45 minutes.”

