This health fund is helping grassroots organizations serve Kansas and Missouri

A partnership between Wyandotte Heath Foundation and REACH Healthcare Foundation will help grassroots nonprofits advance their mission of improving health outcomes in Kansas and Missouri.

The two organizations announced the launch of the Rapid Equity Fund, which offers up to $5,000 of unrestricted grant money to qualifying grassroots organizations (within six Kanas and Missouri counties) who support Black, Brown, immigrant, refugee and rural populations.

Unlike typical grants that can have a cumbersome application and lengthy approval process, grants issued through the Rapid Equity Fund have a short application and aim to be disbursed within a week.

"They're the trusted entities in their communities doing the work, and often are left out of funding because they don't have the documentation maybe to get a big grant, or they don't have the relationship with the foundation, or they don't have a grant writer to write these big grants," said Carla Gibson, vice president of programs at the REACH Healthcare Foundation.

"The Rapid Equity grants is an opportunity for us as funders to really build relationships with those smaller nonprofits who are out there working with residents every single day," said Randy Lopez, president and CEO of the Wyandotte Health Foundation.

