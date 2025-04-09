Kansas City 'Hands Off' organizers want people to 'help save democracy' beyond one protest

Demonstrators marched and rallied across the country Saturday for "Hands Off!" protests speaking out against the policies of President Donald Trump and billionaire advisor Elon Musk.

In Kansas City, the rally began inside Community Christian Church, where protest organizer Beverly Harvey informed demonstrators of additional ways to be involved, including best practices when contacting elected officials.

"I mean, there's just a ton of actions that people can take to help save democracy, because if we don't do it, there's nobody out there that's coming to save us," Harvey told KCUR's Up To Date.

Harvey said she regularly hears from people who want to be involved, but don't know how or have varying abilities.

"At one meeting, I talked to a gal who was 95 years old. She goes, 'I can't go to a rally, but I want to do something.' And that's when we decided, you know what, we're going to make it educational," Harvey said.

At the conclusion of the educational meeting, demonstrators joined the several hundreds of people already sprawled out along the streets of the Country Club Plaza.

