Up To Date

Kansas City 'Hands Off' organizers want people to 'help save democracy' beyond one protest

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published April 9, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
Beverly Harvey, founder of Indivisible Kansas City, addressed demonstrators taking part in the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest. Prior to the rally at the Country Club Plaza, Harvey and other speakers provided information on additional ways to take action.
Elizabeth Ruiz
/
KCUR
Beverly Harvey, founder of Indivisible Kansas City, addressed demonstrators taking part in the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest at Community Christian Church on Saturday, April 5, 2025.

Several hundred demonstrators gathered inside Community Christian Church on Saturday before the start of the "Hands Off!" rally in Kansas City. Indivisible KC leader Beverly Harvey and other speakers shared their concern with President Trump's policies and educated people on how to get involved.

Demonstrators marched and rallied across the country Saturday for "Hands Off!" protests speaking out against the policies of President Donald Trump and billionaire advisor Elon Musk.

In Kansas City, the rally began inside Community Christian Church, where protest organizer Beverly Harvey informed demonstrators of additional ways to be involved, including best practices when contacting elected officials.

"I mean, there's just a ton of actions that people can take to help save democracy, because if we don't do it, there's nobody out there that's coming to save us," Harvey told KCUR's Up To Date.

Harvey said she regularly hears from people who want to be involved, but don't know how or have varying abilities.

"At one meeting, I talked to a gal who was 95 years old. She goes, 'I can't go to a rally, but I want to do something.' And that's when we decided, you know what, we're going to make it educational," Harvey said.

At the conclusion of the educational meeting, demonstrators joined the several hundreds of people already sprawled out along the streets of the Country Club Plaza.

protestsCountry Club PlazaDonald TrumpDOGEKansas City
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
