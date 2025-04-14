Kansas City is on track for a record year of homicides linked to domestic violence. Twelve people so far this year have been killed, matching 2024 numbers, city officials announced last week.

Newhouse and Rose Brooks Center, two domestic violence shelters in the Kansas City area, have both seen an increase in hotline calls.

"To us, it says that domestic violence is a community health crisis in our community," said Courtney Thomas, president and CEO of Newhouse.

The increase can't be attributed to one single cause, according to Lisa Fleming, CEO of Rose Brooks Center. Domestic violence is a complex issue that requires wraparound solutions.

But Fleming is concerned that the rise in domestic violence and homicides also come at a time when funding for social services is under threat.

"You think about cuts to food banks, somebody who's fleeing domestic violence, they're out on their own, they don't have access to child care, they may be using food banks, they may be using temporarily benefits," Fleming said. "So when you pull out that safety net, I think that it could, you know, we've already had these tragic 12 domestic violence homicides. We fear that that will go up even more."

If you or anyone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call 1-816-HOTLINE, which is staffed by advocates in Kansas City.

