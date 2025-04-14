© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Kansas City is on track for a record year of homicides linked to domestic violence

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published April 14, 2025 at 4:00 PM CDT
Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves, at podium, held a press conference Monday as a "call to action" for those suffering from domestic abuse to reach out for help. She was joined by Mayor Quinton Lucas, left, and Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson.
Peggy Lowe
/
KCUR 89.3
Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves, at podium, held a press conference Monday as a "call to action" for those suffering from domestic abuse to reach out for help. She was joined by Mayor Quinton Lucas, left, and Jackson County Prosecutor Melesa Johnson.

Kansas City has recorded 12 homicides linked to domestic violence so far this year — the same number reported in all of 2024. Domestic violence service agencies fear the problem could get worse if social services lose federal funding.

Kansas City is on track for a record year of homicides linked to domestic violence. Twelve people so far this year have been killed, matching 2024 numbers, city officials announced last week.

Newhouse and Rose Brooks Center, two domestic violence shelters in the Kansas City area, have both seen an increase in hotline calls.

"To us, it says that domestic violence is a community health crisis in our community," said Courtney Thomas, president and CEO of Newhouse.

The increase can't be attributed to one single cause, according to Lisa Fleming, CEO of Rose Brooks Center. Domestic violence is a complex issue that requires wraparound solutions.

But Fleming is concerned that the rise in domestic violence and homicides also come at a time when funding for social services is under threat.

"You think about cuts to food banks, somebody who's fleeing domestic violence, they're out on their own, they don't have access to child care, they may be using food banks, they may be using temporarily benefits," Fleming said. "So when you pull out that safety net, I think that it could, you know, we've already had these tragic 12 domestic violence homicides. We fear that that will go up even more."

If you or anyone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call 1-816-HOTLINE, which is staffed by advocates in Kansas City.

  • Courtney Thomas, President and CEO, Newhouse
  • Lisa Fleming, CEO, Rose Brooks Center
