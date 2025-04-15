Missouri Rep. Cleaver encourages more Trump protests: 'The people are the leaders here'

President Donald Trump's aggressive approach to reshaping the federal government and international trade will have an impact on all Americans, and particularly Missourians, according to U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II, a Democrat who represents Missouri's 5th District

"Yes, we're all going to be hurt, and people in this community are going to be hurt a bit more than others because of the large number of federal employees we have," Cleaver told KCUR's Up To Date.

Kansas City's large contingency of federal employees face layoffs as the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency carries out a sweeping reduction in the government workforce.

Cleaver said it not only affects the employees' livelihoods, but also the ability of others to receive service, whether at the Department of Veterans Affairs or Social Security.

Cleaver also said that Trump's "on-again off-again" tariffs have left farmers off balance trying to navigate the uncertainty in Washington.

Missouri exports a large portion of soybeans — which is the state's largest cash crop — to China.

Earlier this month, protests against the Trump administration broke out in Kansas City and across the country, with hundreds of people joining a rally at the Country Club Plaza.

The 11-term congressman said that Democrats being in the minority in both the U.S. House and Senate means they're powerless to stop Republican legislation — including last week's budget bill, which Cleaver voted against.

But he said history has shown the difference that everyday people can make, and he said demonstrating is the best tool for the moment.

"What I want people to know is that the power of the people is greater than the people with the power," Cleaver said. "And so the people are the leaders here."

