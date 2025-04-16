© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Will Missouri lawmakers pass a new abortion ban this year? Here's where the effort stands

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published April 16, 2025 at 10:07 AM CDT
Signs for and against Amendment 3, the Missouri abortion rights ballot measure that voters passed in November 2024.
Signs for and against Amendment 3, the Missouri abortion rights ballot measure that voters passed in November 2024.

Missouri's elected officials have been productive so far in 2025, a stark contrast to the deadlocked chambers of the last few years. But with about a month left in the session, a budget and new anti-abortion legislation are still on the to-do list.

The Missouri General Assembly has been more productive than in recent years, but with only about a month left in the regular legislative session, there's still much to do.

Among lawmakers' biggest remaining priorities are passing a budget, amending the voter-led sick leave measure set to be implemented May 1 and approving a new constitutional amendment to ban abortion.

Multiple proposals have been floated, but a measure to ban the procedure with exceptions for survivors of rape and incest is gaining traction in the Missouri House, said Jason Hancock, editor-in-chief of the Missouri Independent.

"The idea would be get that out of the House and over to the Senate, because that's where the real fight is going to take place," Hancock told KCUR's Up To Date. "That's where Democrats could put up a filibuster and try to oppose that, and we'll see how dedicated Republicans are to getting that done this year."

Any measure approved by the House, Senate and Gov. Mike Kehoe will be put before voters, since the right to an abortion is enshrined in Missouri's constitution.

  • Jason Hancock, editor-in-chief, Missouri Independent
  • Ceilidh Kern, statehouse reporter, The Kansas City Beacon
