Medicaid and tariffs worry rural Kansas residents. But they don't talk about it

As Congress looks to make $880 billion in spending cuts, some residents fear drastic changes to Medicaid — the health insurer for nearly 80 million disabled, senior and low-income people living in the U.S.

As people and organizations in larger metros share stories of how cuts will impact them, Eric Meyer, editor and publisher of the Marion County Record — a county about 60 miles northeast of Wichita — said people in his small community are concerned but pride keeps them from talking about it.

"This is the untold story. One of the things about a small town is, again, because it's so close and personal, it's hard to get those stories," Meyer told KCUR's Up To Date.

"People don't want to talk about it. They're very proud people. People don't want assistance," he said.

Meyer said tariffs and Social Security are on peoples' minds, but rapid changes to President Trump's policies are causing a lot of uncertainty.

"People here don't seem to worry too much about it. They say, 'Oh yeah, it'll all take care of itself,'" Meyer said. "They're fairly stoic, I guess is the word."