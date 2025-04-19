© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Medicaid and tariffs worry rural Kansas residents. But they don't talk about it

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published April 19, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
A billboard advertises Marion, Kansas, events and says "Good people, great times."
Rose Conlon
/
Kansas News Service
People in Marion County, Kansas, are concerned by threats of Medicaid cuts and tariffs. But one newspaper editor says people aren't often up for speaking about it.

Many people relying on Medicaid for health insurance are concerned about potential cuts by the federal government, but in rural Kansas, community members don't like to talk about it. A newspaper editor from Marion, Kansas, explains why that is.

As Congress looks to make $880 billion in spending cuts, some residents fear drastic changes to Medicaid — the health insurer for nearly 80 million disabled, senior and low-income people living in the U.S.

As people and organizations in larger metros share stories of how cuts will impact them, Eric Meyer, editor and publisher of the Marion County Record — a county about 60 miles northeast of Wichita — said people in his small community are concerned but pride keeps them from talking about it.

"This is the untold story. One of the things about a small town is, again, because it's so close and personal, it's hard to get those stories," Meyer told KCUR's Up To Date.

"People don't want to talk about it. They're very proud people. People don't want assistance," he said.

Meyer said tariffs and Social Security are on peoples' minds, but rapid changes to President Trump's policies are causing a lot of uncertainty.

"People here don't seem to worry too much about it. They say, 'Oh yeah, it'll all take care of itself,'" Meyer said. "They're fairly stoic, I guess is the word."

Tags
Up To Date PodcastKansasMarion County RecordNewstariffsMedicaidrural
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
Support paywall-free journalism
KCUR prides ourselves on bringing local journalism to the public without a paywall — ever.

Our reporting will always be free for you to read. But it's not free to produce.

As a nonprofit, we rely on your donations to keep operating and trying new things. If you value our work, consider becoming a member.
Donate Now