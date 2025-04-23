© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Looking for morels around Kansas City? Here's how to go mushroom hunting like a pro

By Steve Kraske,
Claudia BrancartJosh Marvine
Published April 23, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
The morel is among the most popular fungi for foraging on either side of the state line, mushroom experts say, and they typically bloom between late March and early May. Mycologists advise hunters to cook morels properly before consuming them.
Missouri Department of Conservation
The distinctive fungus prized for its earthy flavor has a honeycomb appearance and pops up after heavy spring rains — just like the Kansas City metro experienced this past weekend.

Between late March and early May, dedicated foragers scan damp forest floors for the highly prized morel mushroom.

Mike Snyder, who's on the board of directors with the Missouri Mycological Society, says you can tell it’s peak morel season by observing plant life.

“If there are just redbud flowers out and no dogwoods yet, that's kind of too early for the yellow morel, which is the main one people seek in our region,” Snyder explained on KCUR’s Up To Date.

It's important to note that morels must be cooked before consuming to rid them of potential toxins, says Snyder.

Morels are mycorrhizal, meaning their mycelium, or root structure, forms a symbiotic relationship with nearby trees.

Alix Daniel, a Midwest native plant specialist, suggests checking for morels near elms, ashes and cottonwoods. And you don’t have to go too far off the beaten path to discover a morel. Sometimes, they pop up in the most unlikely of places.

“I mean, the first one I found this year was in a Prairie Village backyard,” says Daniel.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Claudia Brancart
As a producer for KCUR’s Up To Date, I want listeners to leave the show feeling informed and empowered to make decisions in their daily lives. Whether we’re spotlighting the voice of a creative, business owner or lawmaker, I present stories that matter deeply to Kansas City’s diverse communities. Reach me at claudiab@kcur.org.
See stories by Claudia Brancart
Josh Marvine
As the 2024-2025 Up to Date intern, I am passionate about finding diverse stories that allow public radio to serve as a platform for people in our area to share what matters to them. I grew up in the Kansas City metro, graduated from the University of Arkansas, and have previously worked as a producer for KUAF, Northwest Arkansas' NPR affiliate station. Email me at jmarvine@kcur.org.
See stories by Josh Marvine
