Looking for morels around Kansas City? Here's how to go mushroom hunting like a pro

Between late March and early May, dedicated foragers scan damp forest floors for the highly prized morel mushroom.

Mike Snyder, who's on the board of directors with the Missouri Mycological Society , says you can tell it’s peak morel season by observing plant life.

“If there are just redbud flowers out and no dogwoods yet, that's kind of too early for the yellow morel, which is the main one people seek in our region,” Snyder explained on KCUR’s Up To Date.

It's important to note that morels must be cooked before consuming to rid them of potential toxins, says Snyder.

Morels are mycorrhizal , meaning their mycelium, or root structure, forms a symbiotic relationship with nearby trees.

Alix Daniel, a Midwest native plant specialist, suggests checking for morels near elms, ashes and cottonwoods. And you don’t have to go too far off the beaten path to discover a morel. Sometimes, they pop up in the most unlikely of places.

“I mean, the first one I found this year was in a Prairie Village backyard,” says Daniel.

