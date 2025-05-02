5 Questions: Kathy Nelson of Visit KC and the Greater Kansas City Sports Commission

Kansas City has no shortage of civic leaders, authors, artists and activists. Many are frequent guests on KCUR's Up To Date, where we catch up on their work and expertise.

But sometimes, we just want to have a casual conversation, so we ask them five questions, or maybe a few more.

Kathy Nelson is president and CEO of both Visit KC and the Greater Kansas City Sports Commission and Foundation.

Nelson joined Up To Date to discuss what she's been reading, streaming and more. She also discussed World Cup planning and if the political landscape is causing concern.

How do you feel about the state of Kansas City right now?

As the president and CEO of Visit KC, it's Kathy Nelson's job to help attract people to Kansas City. One thing she said she loves is when people are surprised at what the city has to offer. But she says she's concerned about public safety.

"Couldn't be more proud. Born and raised here, went to Winnetonka High School. I am from Kansas City, and I wear my heart on my sleeve very proudly," Nelson said. "I love when people come to our city and say, 'I had no idea.' And that happens almost daily when we host people in for a convention or a sporting event, 'like, what a great secret.'"

What are you streaming?

Nelson said she doesn't spend a whole lot of time with TV, with the exception for local news. But one series Nelson loves — so much she's watching it for the third time — is "Ted Lasso," starring Kansas City native Jason Sudeikis playing a soccer coach inspired by a real Lee's Summit coach.

"I'm such a 'Ted Lasso' fan. There are so many life lessons in that show... I catch something every time that I haven't seen before. Or there's that, 'Oh, that's right, I remember this episode and how great it makes you feel,'" Nelson said.

Kathy Nelson As a part-time professional clown, Kathy Nelson's mother brought lots of laughter to her life while growing up. Nelson said she keeps one of her mother's red clown noses in the drawer of her office desk. Her mother is seen in this photo holding Haley, one of Nelson's two daughters.

What are you reading?

For a dual-CEO who manages two phones and five computer screens daily, Nelson says hardcover books are the way to go. Nelson says she reads two books at a time, and admits she likes to highlight, take notes and sometimes tear pages from the books.

One of her current reads is "Riding with the Blue Moth," a memoir about College Football Playoff executive director Bill Hancock — who lives in the Kansas City metro. Hancock rode his bike coast to coast after his son, Shawnee Mission East graduate Will Hancock, and nine other Oklahoma State University athletes were killed in a plane crash.

A mother to two daughters, Nelson says the second book she's currently reading is, "What I Told My Daughter."

"I love this book because every chapter is so different... there's the chapter by Mia Hamm called 'The Most Important Goal,' and she talks about how playing soccer made her the person she is today... And she says, 'We know that team sports is one of the best ways to build character and a strong sense of self worth.' And I think about that often.

"Our two daughters played sports, but just that experience for them of a team sport, of grit, you know, losing in public, winning in public, and how do you handle that — to me, that chapter just really stood out to me."

What music do you listen to?

Nelson is a country music fan, and told KCUR's Up To Date she used to watch Garth Brooks sing at the "dirt dances" that followed rodeos — long before he became a legendary country music star.

She also talked about the 2013 hit "Pontoon" by Little Big Town.

"So my husband, I have a pontoon boat, and for me, that's my escape, is sitting on the boat. We will go park it in the middle of the lake and just sit and laugh and enjoy each other's company. And then some of our other neighbors down at the lake, they'll pull their boats up, and the next thing you know, we're all laughing and there's no agenda, there's no deadline, right?"

Where do you like to eat?

Nelson spends a lot of time at eating a stadiums. A favorite item is the Royals hot fudge sundae in a baseball cap — going all the way back to when she went to Kauffman Stadium with her dad in the 1980s.

But when not watching sports, Acre in Parkville is a favorite.

"It's amazing, surprising and unbelievable food, and just such great atmosphere," Nelson said.

