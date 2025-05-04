Could Kansas Panasonic plant get hit in Trump's campaign against clean energy?

In order to help build the workforce of the new electric battery plant in De Soto, Kansas, Panasonic Energy partnered with community colleges, including in Kansas, to create a pathway into a career at the manufacturing hub expected to employ 4,000 workers.

An investment into clean energy by former President Joe Biden — which included a push to get more electric vehicles on the road in the U.S. — is being unraveled by President Donald Trump.

"This could have a really negative cascading effect, where, if there's no demand, then factories will produce less of these EV batteries because the EV cars don't need them. And then, you know, fewer students are needed and so, that could become a really big deal," said Kavitha Cardoza, a contributing writer to the Hechinger Report.

