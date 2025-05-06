© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

KCUR leaders on the executive order to defund NPR and member stations

By Steve Kraske,
Zach WilsonElizabeth RuizClaudia Brancart
Published May 6, 2025 at 5:05 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Two women inside a radio studio are seated at microphones. One on left, Sarah Morris, is gesturing with both hands and talking.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
KCUR general manager Sarah Morris, left, and interim director of content Lisa Rodriguez, right, appear on KCUR's Up To Date on May 5, 2025 to talk about potential funding cuts to NPR.

President Trump signed an executive order directing the Corporation for Public Broadcasting to immediately cut funding for NPR and its member stations. KCUR's general manager and interim director of content explain what we know about the impact to KCUR and Classical KC.

Last week, President Trump signed an executive order directing the Corporation for Public Broadcasting's board of directors to "cease federal funding for NPR and PBS."

Federal funding for public broadcasting is appropriated by Congress and distributed to more than 1,300 locally and independently managed stations across the country — including KCUR and Classical KC.

Five percent — approximately $500,000 — of KCUR's annual budget comes from federal funds.

Sarah Morris, KCUR's general manager and a member of NPR's board of directors, said the national outlet and its member stations don't know what that means, or what's coming next.

"Our best defense against anything that's happening in Washington or beyond is our own financial independence," Morris told Up To Date.

Public media is under threat. Here's how to help
Take a stand for local journalism.

Leadership with NPR, PBS and the CPB have said they'll challenge the president's actions.

"At least in the short term, we shouldn't expect any kind of change. We will continue to do the work that we do every day," said Lisa Rodriguez, KCUR's interim director of content.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastNPRDonald TrumpExecutive Order
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
Claudia Brancart
As a producer for KCUR’s Up To Date, I want listeners to leave the show feeling informed and empowered to make decisions in their daily lives. Whether we’re spotlighting the voice of a creative, business owner or lawmaker, I present stories that matter deeply to Kansas City’s diverse communities. Reach me at claudiab@kcur.org.
See stories by Claudia Brancart
Stand up for the free press
No matter what happens in Washington D.C., Kansas City needs KCUR. And KCUR needs you.

Our ability to report local news — accurate, independent and paywall-free — depends on you. Donate now to support fact-based news.
Donate to KCUR