KCUR leaders on the executive order to defund NPR and member stations

Last week, President Trump signed an executive order directing the Corporation for Public Broadcasting's board of directors to "cease federal funding for NPR and PBS."

Federal funding for public broadcasting is appropriated by Congress and distributed to more than 1,300 locally and independently managed stations across the country — including KCUR and Classical KC.

Five percent — approximately $500,000 — of KCUR's annual budget comes from federal funds.

Sarah Morris, KCUR's general manager and a member of NPR's board of directors, said the national outlet and its member stations don't know what that means, or what's coming next.

"Our best defense against anything that's happening in Washington or beyond is our own financial independence," Morris told Up To Date.

Leadership with NPR, PBS and the CPB have said they'll challenge the president's actions.

"At least in the short term, we shouldn't expect any kind of change. We will continue to do the work that we do every day," said Lisa Rodriguez, KCUR's interim director of content.

