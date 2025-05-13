© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

This Fort Leavenworth soldier plans to keep fighting against Trump's transgender ban

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published May 13, 2025 at 4:00 PM CDT
Army officer Kara Corcoran will be discharged from the military after more than 17 year of service.
Thousands of military members are pending discharge from the military after President Trump's ban on transgender people was allowed to go into effect. One Army major stationed at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, tells Up To Date why she'll continue to resist the ban.

The U.S. Supreme Court has allowed the Department of Defense to execute a ban that will discharge thousands of transgender service members from the military.

Given the option to voluntarily separate from the Army, Maj. Kara Corcoran told KCUR's Up To Date she will not walk away from her service to this country.

"The second I stop fighting for my right to serve this country, and the second that we give into the fact that we don't belong, is the second we lose our sight on what America is," Corcoran said.

You can read more about Corcoran's story here.

  • Maj. Kara Corcoran, Army officer, Fort Leavenworth, Kan.
