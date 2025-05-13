This Fort Leavenworth soldier plans to keep fighting against Trump's transgender ban

The U.S. Supreme Court has allowed the Department of Defense to execute a ban that will discharge thousands of transgender service members from the military.

Given the option to voluntarily separate from the Army, Maj. Kara Corcoran told KCUR's Up To Date she will not walk away from her service to this country.

"The second I stop fighting for my right to serve this country, and the second that we give into the fact that we don't belong, is the second we lose our sight on what America is," Corcoran said.

You can read more about Corcoran's story here.

