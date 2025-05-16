Missouri will see an abortion ban on the ballot. Advocates are preparing for another campaign

Six months after Missourians enshrined the right to an abortion in the state's constitution, the issue is headed back to the ballot.

Missourians will vote, likely in 2026, whether to amend the state's constitution to ban the procedure — with limited exceptions before 12 weeks of pregnancy.

Senate Republicans on Wednesday shut down a Democratic filibuster to push through the bill that will put the measure before voters.

Now, advocates such as Emily Wales, the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Plains, must prepare to revive the campaign that ended in November with the passage of Amendment 3.

"We knew it was coming, and now we just gear up and we talk to voters all over again," Wales told KCUR's Up To Date.

