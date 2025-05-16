© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Missouri will see an abortion ban on the ballot. Advocates are preparing for another campaign

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published May 16, 2025 at 12:56 PM CDT
Luz Maria Henriquez, ACLU of Missouri's executive director reacts as supporters of Missouri Amendment 3 celebrate its passing, enshrining abortion rights in the state constitution on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, at the Marriott St. Louis Grand in downtown St. Louis.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Luz Maria Henriquez, ACLU of Missouri's executive director reacts as supporters of Missouri Amendment 3 celebrate its passing, enshrining abortion rights in the state constitution on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, at the Marriott St. Louis Grand in downtown St. Louis. Now advocates are preparing to fight an abortion ban measure on the 2026 ballot.

Only six months after Missourians enshrined the right to an abortion in the state's constitution, the issue is going back before voters. Republican lawmakers approved an abortion ban amendment that would overturn many of the protections in Amendment 3.

Six months after Missourians enshrined the right to an abortion in the state's constitution, the issue is headed back to the ballot.

Missourians will vote, likely in 2026, whether to amend the state's constitution to ban the procedure — with limited exceptions before 12 weeks of pregnancy.

Senate Republicans on Wednesday shut down a Democratic filibuster to push through the bill that will put the measure before voters.

Now, advocates such as Emily Wales, the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Plains, must prepare to revive the campaign that ended in November with the passage of Amendment 3.

"We knew it was coming, and now we just gear up and we talk to voters all over again," Wales told KCUR's Up To Date.

