Truman Library exhibit captures Kansas City jazz musicians over the decades

A new temporary exhibit at the Harry S. Truman Library and Museum displays 50 black and white portraits of jazz musicians captured during the period between 1987 and 2006, as well as more recent color photographs.

Dan White began documenting the artists that made up the Kansas City jazz scene after spending time in local clubs.

"I would meet some of these old cats who had been playing a long time. And I just thought somebody needs to capture them for posterity," White said.

The "Jazz KC Portraits" exhibit includes anecdotes from White's relationship with the artists. It also tells the lesser-known story of the overlap between the Pendergast era, Kansas City jazz and the Truman era.

Jazz KC Portraits, May 22 through Dec. 31, 2025 at the Harry S. Truman Library and Museum, 500 W. U.S. Hwy. 24, Independence, Missouri 64050.