© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Truman Library exhibit captures Kansas City jazz musicians over the decades

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published May 20, 2025 at 4:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
From 1987-2006 Dan White captured black and white photos of jazz musicians in Kansas City. In a new addition to the series, White captured color photos current artists, including Dieu-Aime Nsikoh at The Blue Room.
©Dan White
From 1987-2006, Dan White captured black and white portraits of jazz musicians in Kansas City. In a new addition to the series, White photographed current performers in color —including this photo of Dieu-Aime Nsikoh at The Blue Room.

Spanning local legends to contemporary up-and-comers, "Jazz KC Portraits" captures the musicians and stories of Kansas City's jazz scene. On display at the Harry S. Truman Library & Museum in Independence, the exhibit also reveals the connection of President Truman to the city's early jazz era.

A new temporary exhibit at the Harry S. Truman Library and Museum displays 50 black and white portraits of jazz musicians captured during the period between 1987 and 2006, as well as more recent color photographs.

Dan White began documenting the artists that made up the Kansas City jazz scene after spending time in local clubs.

"I would meet some of these old cats who had been playing a long time. And I just thought somebody needs to capture them for posterity," White said.

The "Jazz KC Portraits" exhibit includes anecdotes from White's relationship with the artists. It also tells the lesser-known story of the overlap between the Pendergast era, Kansas City jazz and the Truman era.

Jazz KC Portraits, May 22 through Dec. 31, 2025 at the Harry S. Truman Library and Museum, 500 W. U.S. Hwy. 24, Independence, Missouri 64050.

Tags
Up To Date PodcastjazzHarry S. Truman Library & Museumphotography
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
Stand up for the free press
No matter what happens in Washington D.C., Kansas City needs KCUR. And KCUR needs you.

Our ability to report local news — accurate, independent and paywall-free — depends on you. Donate now to support fact-based news.
Donate to KCUR