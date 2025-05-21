© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Royals rookie starting pitcher Noah Cameron is making history for his hometown team

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published May 21, 2025 at 4:00 PM CDT
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Noah Cameron throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo.
Charlie Riedel
/
AP
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Noah Cameron throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Saturday, May 17, 2025, in Kansas City, Missouri.

St. Joseph, Missouri, native Noah Cameron is living out his childhood dream by pitching for the Kansas City Royals. In his first two major league starts, he has already become "the person that everybody is watching." Hear his conversation with KCUR's Up To Date.

Only one pitcher in MLB history has started his career with two straight starts of at least six and a third innings pitched and two or fewer hits: Noah Cameron of the Kansas City Royals.

Cameron grew up just an hour away from Kauffman Stadium in St. Joseph, Missouri, and was raised to be a big Royals fan.

He told KCUR that taking the mound at home for the first time as a Royal allowed him to see the stadium he visited as a fan from a different perspective.

"When I walked out (onto the field for the first time), everybody's yelling at me, yelling my name, which is super cool," Cameron said. "So that was just super special."

"Just being, I guess, the person that everybody is watching is just a big difference from when I was in the stands and I was watching Danny Duffy and (Yordano) Ventura and (Zack) Greinke and all these amazing pitchers and players and stuff. It's just awesome, just to be on the other end of that."

