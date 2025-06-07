Missouri is a step closer to funding Chiefs and Royals stadiums. What happens next?

Missouri could soon officially offer tax incentives to the Chiefs and Royals to build or renovate stadiums in the state.

After a "wild" day of negotiating, according to state Sen. Maggie Nurrenbern, the Missouri Senate convened Wednesday evening to debate legislation that would fund up to half the cost of stadium projects if the Kansas City teams stay in Missouri.

Early Thursday morning, the bill passed, and it now heads to the House of Representatives.

Many considered the Senate the biggest hurdle to a funding deal, but challenges still remain, even though the House approved the funding easily during the regular session in May.

The purview of the special session included a bill to fund some construction that House Republicans killed in May. House Minority Leader Ashley Aune is concerned about how that could impact progress.

"There was a lot of consternation on the other side of the aisle, around the spending we were doing this year, right? And so, you know, I am nervous about how House Republicans are going to show up next week," said Aune.

Questions still remain as to whether the teams will accept the offer. The plan offers less than Kansas's STAR bond incentive, which would cover 70% of costs.

