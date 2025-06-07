© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Missouri is a step closer to funding Chiefs and Royals stadiums. What happens next?

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published June 7, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
The Truman Sports Complex opened in 1972-73 and both teams have a lease that expires in 2031 with the Jackson County Sports Complex Authority.
Visit KC
The Missouri General Assembly appears poised to approve incentives to help the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals build or renovate their stadiums. But questions still remain over whether the teams will take the offer, or move to Kansas instead.

Missouri could soon officially offer tax incentives to the Chiefs and Royals to build or renovate stadiums in the state.

After a "wild" day of negotiating, according to state Sen. Maggie Nurrenbern, the Missouri Senate convened Wednesday evening to debate legislation that would fund up to half the cost of stadium projects if the Kansas City teams stay in Missouri.

Early Thursday morning, the bill passed, and it now heads to the House of Representatives.

Many considered the Senate the biggest hurdle to a funding deal, but challenges still remain, even though the House approved the funding easily during the regular session in May.

Public media is under threat. Here's how to help
Take a stand for local journalism.

The purview of the special session included a bill to fund some construction that House Republicans killed in May. House Minority Leader Ashley Aune is concerned about how that could impact progress.

"There was a lot of consternation on the other side of the aisle, around the spending we were doing this year, right? And so, you know, I am nervous about how House Republicans are going to show up next week," said Aune.

Questions still remain as to whether the teams will accept the offer. The plan offers less than Kansas's STAR bond incentive, which would cover 70% of costs.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
