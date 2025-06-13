Kansas City small businesses say they'll have to raise prices to survive Trump's tariffs

The uncertainty of President Donald Trump's tariffs are straining business owners and the agriculture industry.

Farmers are hurting as the trade war has hurt relationships with international trading partners, according to Nick Levendofsky, executive director of the Kansas Farmers Union.

For small businesses like Rochester Brewing and Roasting Company in Kansas City, general manager David Bulcock said the situation is "unsettling." Due to the tariff on aluminum, Bulcock said it's likely he'll have to increase the price on some goods sold at their brewery and coffee shop.

Sheryl White, owner of the floral shop Fiddly Fig, said higher tariffs caused flowers prices to increase immediately. Some of the gift items more than doubled in price and some of her suppliers notified her they're closing their business.

"I want our customers to realize that we're not just doing this to make more money. We're doing it to survive," White said.

