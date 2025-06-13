© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Kansas City small businesses say they'll have to raise prices to survive Trump's tariffs

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published June 13, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
At a press conference Wednesday, Fiddly Fig owner Sherly White discusses the negative impact tariffs are having on her floral business which relies on imported fresh flowers.
At a press conference Wednesday, Fiddly Fig owner Sherly White discusses the negative impact tariffs are having on her floral business which relies on imported fresh flowers.

Small business owners want Kansas Citians to know they don't want to raise prices, but President Donald Trump's turbulent tariff policy has put them in a tough spot. Businesses say the situation is "unsettling."

The uncertainty of President Donald Trump's tariffs are straining business owners and the agriculture industry.

Farmers are hurting as the trade war has hurt relationships with international trading partners, according to Nick Levendofsky, executive director of the Kansas Farmers Union.

For small businesses like Rochester Brewing and Roasting Company in Kansas City, general manager David Bulcock said the situation is "unsettling." Due to the tariff on aluminum, Bulcock said it's likely he'll have to increase the price on some goods sold at their brewery and coffee shop.

Sheryl White, owner of the floral shop Fiddly Fig, said higher tariffs caused flowers prices to increase immediately. Some of the gift items more than doubled in price and some of her suppliers notified her they're closing their business.

"I want our customers to realize that we're not just doing this to make more money. We're doing it to survive," White said.

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
