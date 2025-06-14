© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

KCATA looks to build a $53 million apartment project in Kansas City, Kansas. Why?

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published June 14, 2025 at 4:01 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
A rendering of the Redbud Reserve project in Kansas City, Kansas.
Kansas City Area Transportation Authority
A rendering of the Redbud Reserve project in Kansas City, Kansas.

A KCATA committee has approved a new transit-oriented apartment community in Kansas City, Kansas, at the intersection of State Avenue and Turner Diagonal Freeway. The authority's Board of Commissioners will review the project later this summer.

The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority's Economic Development and Real Estate Committee has approved a $52.5 million project to create a transit-oriented apartment community in Kansas City, Kansas.

An approval is also needed from the authority's Board of Commissioners before it becomes a reality.

The community would include 192 affordable apartment units and would be located just down the street from Kansas City Kansas Community College. Marian Development Group, the developer working with the KCATA, will provide the capital for the project.

Michael Riley, the director of transit-oriented development for the KCATA, says utilizing transit as the backbone of a housing development will benefit the community.

"(Transit) builds up density along our transit corridors and helps with motivating people to use public transit," Riley said. "So, they can save money not having to pay for car insurance, car payments, and whatnot. It's a way for you to live, work and play more connected."

  • Michael Riley, KCATA director of transit-oriented development
Tags
Up To Date PodcastkcataKansas City Kansas (KCK)Housingaffordable housing
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
Stand up for the free press
No matter what happens in Washington D.C., Kansas City needs KCUR. And KCUR needs you.

Our ability to report local news — accurate, independent and paywall-free — depends on you. Donate now to support fact-based news.
Donate to KCUR