KCATA looks to build a $53 million apartment project in Kansas City, Kansas. Why?

The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority's Economic Development and Real Estate Committee has approved a $52.5 million project to create a transit-oriented apartment community in Kansas City, Kansas.

An approval is also needed from the authority's Board of Commissioners before it becomes a reality.

The community would include 192 affordable apartment units and would be located just down the street from Kansas City Kansas Community College. Marian Development Group, the developer working with the KCATA, will provide the capital for the project.

Michael Riley, the director of transit-oriented development for the KCATA, says utilizing transit as the backbone of a housing development will benefit the community.

"(Transit) builds up density along our transit corridors and helps with motivating people to use public transit," Riley said. "So, they can save money not having to pay for car insurance, car payments, and whatnot. It's a way for you to live, work and play more connected."

