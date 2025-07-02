A KU graduate says this youth violence prevention program helped him prepare for college

Barry Anderson just graduated from the University of Kansas this spring. But he says what helped him get ready for college was the youth violence prevention program ThrYve.

ThrYve, which stands for Together Helping Reduce Youth Violence for Equity, uses a comprehensive approach to remove barriers and provide opportunities to youth. It partners with nonprofits, educators, hospitals, police and other organizations serving the Kansas City, Kansas area.

Dr. Jomella Watson-Thompson, associate vice provost for community impact at the University of Kansas, founded ThrYve in 2017 after seeing the growing rate of youth violence in Wyandotte County. She knew the solution couldn't be solved through the criminal justice system alone.

"We hope to reduce barriers like transportation costs and other things that at times, may inhibit participation," Thompson said. "We're trying to keep them busy, but we're also trying to develop their skills provide exposure and opportunities, including to educational activities."

For Anderson, who became involved with ThrYve while attending Wyandotte High School, one benefit was college preparation and an overnight stay at the University of Kansas.

"I enjoy what they did, because some high schools don't teach what ThrYve has taught — and that's just basic life skills. You know, learning how to move as a college student," said Anderson.

Thompson said that Kansas City, Kansas, has seen "substantial decrease in rates of youth violence," since 2016, something she credits to that collaborative community approach.

