Kansas makes it harder to access contraceptives and birth control than any other state
Millions of women use birth control to prevent unintended pregnancies and for other medical necessities. But a new report found that Kansas' policies on contraceptives and family planning are the worst in the country.
A new report by the research-based nonprofit Population Reference Bureau scored all 50 states based on access, affordability and environment of care for contraceptives.
In Kansas, restrictive policies regarding who can prescribe contraceptives, sex education standards and more issues make the state the worst in the country for birth control access.
Varying policies across the nation create reproductive health care disparities, particularly for low income and uninsured individuals.
- Sherman Smith, editor-in-chief, Kansas Reflector.