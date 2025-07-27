© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Drivers for IRIS, Kansas City's rideshare service, are suing over unfair work conditions

By Steve Kraske,
Georgia KerriganElizabeth Ruiz
Published July 27, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
A man stands at a podium with a microphone in hand. Near the man, several others gather holding signs and American flags.
Missouri Workers Center
At a press conference, Bakar Mohamed discusses alleged unfair treatment of IRIS drivers by zTrip that led workers to file a lawsuit against the company.

IRIS workers say they were misled about pay and aren't being treated fairly by their employer zTrip. Drivers demanded the right to unionize last year.

IRIS is a rideshare program, similar to an Uber or Lyft, that Kansas City uses to help riders fill the gaps of public transit.

The service is managed through zTrip, which refers to drivers as independent contractors. But workers have said they're not being given either the freedom and flexibility of being self employed, nor the benefits of full employment.

Bakah Mohamed, who drives for IRIS, said workers were misled about pay during orientation. On the road, he alleges drivers are told when to take breaks and who to pick up.

Mohamed says IRIS drivers are charged predatory fees and regularly have to work more than 40 hours a week.

"You know, the reality is very different once you're in it," Mohamed said. "The fact that the rates, these predatory fees that they're charging drivers, we can't make our own schedules. There's just so much oversight, so much control, that this doesn't really feel like independent contracting job."

Federal funding for public media has been eliminated.
Your donation is more critical now than it has ever been. Stand with public media and donate today.


Attorney Gina Chiala told KCUR's Up To Date that based on the amount of control by the employer, the drivers should legally be classified as employees, but zTrip is circumventing those protections.

Workers demanded the right to unionize last year and now, they have filed a class action lawsuit.

"We've watched them make demands upon their employer about how they should be treated, and this lawsuit is just an escalation of their fight so that they can get make some really concrete gains," Chiala said.

The long-term fate of IRIS is also unknown, as Kansas City contends with a budget shortfall for the KCATA.

Tags
Up To Date Podcastpublic transitstreetcarKC Streetcar AuthoritytransportationUnions
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Georgia Kerrigan
Georgia Kerrigan is the 2025 summer intern for Up To Date. Email her at gkerrigan@kcur.org
See stories by Georgia Kerrigan
Elizabeth Ruiz
When you listen to Up To Date, I want you to understand decisions being made in the city, feel inspired by community members, and empathize with people who've had different experiences. As an Up To Date producer, I connect you to the news through conversations with community members and elected officials. Contact me at elizabeth@kcur.org or on Twitter at @er_bentley_ruiz.
See stories by Elizabeth Ruiz
Defunded, but not defeated.
Congress just eliminated federal funding for KCUR, but public radio is for the people.

Your support has always made KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling to connects our community. Help ensure the future of local journalism.
Protect KCUR