Up To Date

It's one week until the Kansas City, Kansas, mayoral primary. Hear from another candidate

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published July 28, 2025 at 3:02 PM CDT
A woman inside a radio studio sits behind a microphone talking. She is gesturing with both hands.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Gwendolyn Thomas talks about running for mayor of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, on Up To Date on July 28, 2025.

Six candidates are hoping to replace Tyrone Garner as the next mayor of Kansas City, Kansas. KCUR's Up To Date spoke with Gwendolyn Thomas ahead of the August 5 primary — and we interviewed three other candidates in an episode last week.

Leading up to the Aug. 5 primary election, Up To Date has spoken with candidates vying to become the next mayor and CEO of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas.

Last week, we interviewed Christal Watson, Rose Mulvany Henry and Tom Burroughs. This week, Gwendolyn Thomas joined the program.

Janice Witt declined an offer to come on the show and Mark Gilstrap has not responded to KCUR's request.

Steve Kraske

Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
