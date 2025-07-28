It's one week until the Kansas City, Kansas, mayoral primary. Hear from another candidate

Leading up to the Aug. 5 primary election, Up To Date has spoken with candidates vying to become the next mayor and CEO of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas.

Last week, we interviewed Christal Watson, Rose Mulvany Henry and Tom Burroughs. This week, Gwendolyn Thomas joined the program.

Janice Witt declined an offer to come on the show and Mark Gilstrap has not responded to KCUR's request.

