Up To Date

Overland Park singer Hailes wants her music to 'be the soundtrack to people's moments'

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published August 3, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
Hailes has spent much of her career in New York, but is back in Kansas City for a show at The Blue Room August 5.
Hailes
Hailes has spent much of her career in New York, but is back in Kansas City for a show at The Blue Room August 5.

Hailes spent the last several years in New York, where she performed in "Hadestown" on Broadway and started her own solo career. She's back in Kansas City ahead of a show at The Blue Room on August 5.

Lindsey Hailes grew up in Overland Park, and spent the last several years in New York City, performing in the national tour and Broadway productions of "Hadestown."

But now, she's back in Kansas City, at least for a while.

"I've traveled to almost all every state in the United States, performed on massive stages in New York, but at this point in my life and career, singing for my community and pouring back into a place that gave me a lot growing up, that's the goal," Hailes told KCUR's Up to Date.

Her solo music career started during the pandemic. Theaters went dark, but Hailes still wanted to share her creative energy with the world. Her debut album, "Good Things Take Time," came out in 2023.

Performing under her last name only, Hailes crafts a cinematic sound that blends R&B, soul and jazz.

"I want to be the soundtrack to people's moments, because that's what music is for me," she said.

Hailes will perform at The Blue Room on Tuesday, Aug. 5.

  • Hailes, Overland Park singer-songwriter
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
Halle Jackson
In an era defined by the unprecedented, one thing remains certain: Kansas Citians’ passion for their hometown. As an Up To Date producer, I construct daily conversations to keep our city connected. My work analyzes big challenges and celebrates achievements to help you see your town in a new way. Email me at hallejackson@kcur.org.
