Overland Park singer Hailes wants her music to 'be the soundtrack to people's moments'

Lindsey Hailes grew up in Overland Park, and spent the last several years in New York City, performing in the national tour and Broadway productions of "Hadestown."

But now, she's back in Kansas City, at least for a while.

"I've traveled to almost all every state in the United States, performed on massive stages in New York, but at this point in my life and career, singing for my community and pouring back into a place that gave me a lot growing up, that's the goal," Hailes told KCUR's Up to Date.

Her solo music career started during the pandemic. Theaters went dark, but Hailes still wanted to share her creative energy with the world. Her debut album, "Good Things Take Time," came out in 2023.

Performing under her last name only, Hailes crafts a cinematic sound that blends R&B, soul and jazz.

"I want to be the soundtrack to people's moments, because that's what music is for me," she said.

Hailes will perform at The Blue Room on Tuesday, Aug. 5.

