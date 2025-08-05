© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Volunteers are the 'heartbeat' of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Kansas City needs 6,000 of them

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published August 5, 2025 at 4:00 PM CDT
KC2026 is recruiting volunteers to support the 2026 FIFA World Cup games in Kansas City. Applicants must apply by the Sept. 15 deadline.
KC2026
Volunteers will be instrumental in introducing the world to Kansas City during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. KC2026 needs 6,000 people to take on volunteer roles during the games, the fan festival and other events.

When the FIFA World Cup comes to Kansas City next summer, 6,000 volunteers will be needed to help with the games and to welcome the 650,000 visitors.

Excitement around the event has already attracted 10,000 applicants from all over the world.

However, Lori Thomas, the KC2026 director of volunteer operations, said that to account for attrition throughout the interview process, they hope to have 20,000 applicants 18 and older signed up by the Sept. 15 deadline.

People proficient in other languages are encouraged to apply, but English language proficiency is required.

FIFA will be using 2,000 volunteers, and the rest will be assigned various Kansas City-focused roles, such as supporting the Fan Fest, and directing and welcoming tourists.

"If you really think about it, we are the heartbeat of this event because it could be a bad experience or a good experience based on our volunteers," Thomas said.

  • Lori Thomas, director, volunteer operations, KC2026
