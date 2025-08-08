© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Kids are hooked on technology. This giant indoor sandbox aims to keep them from their screens

By Steve Kraske,
Georgia Kerrigan
Published August 8, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
A young Kansas City Chiefs fan uses smartphone prior to the start of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Landover, Md.
Mark Tenally
/
AP
Kids' time spent staring at screens isn't an isolated issue — it's a whole family one, according to Dr. Libby Milkovich.

At Dozer, kids put down the screens to play in the sand. A Children’s Mercy pediatrician says it is one way to restore family connection amid "technoference."

As digital media becomes ubiquitous, so does “technoference,” or the "measurable amount of technology that is interfering with relationships," according to Children’s Mercy developmental and behavioral pediatrician Dr. Libby Milkovich.

“We often think about exposure to harmful content like cyberbullying or inappropriate content, but also digital media displaces helpful activities for mental and physical well-being,” she said. “It's interrupting organic family connections.”

Married couple and parents Justin Finn and Molly Kavanagh say they had that in mind when they opened Dozer, a giant indoor sandbox in Leawood, Kansas.

“The main goal and purpose (of Dozer) is to reconnect the family and the time that we spend with each other,” Kavanagh said. “Bringing a purposeful way to be present and have fun in a very safe environment.”

Milkovich said part of what makes managing kids' screen time so difficult is that they model their behavior after parents' technology usage.

But the answer to solving technoference isn't as simple as giving up technology, she said.

Rather, Milkovich suggested, “instead of focusing on when to use or not use screens,” families benefit most when they “focus on spending time together as a family."

  • Dr. Libby Milkovich, developmental and behavioral pediatrician, Children’s Mercy
  • Justin Finn, parent and co-owner of Dozer
  • Molly Kavanagh, parent and co-owner of Dozer
Up To Date PodcasttechnologypediatricKansas City Small Businesschildrenfamily
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Georgia Kerrigan
Georgia Kerrigan is the 2025 summer intern for Up To Date. Email her at gkerrigan@kcur.org
See stories by Georgia Kerrigan
