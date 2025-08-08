Kids are hooked on technology. This giant indoor sandbox aims to keep them from their screens

As digital media becomes ubiquitous, so does “technoference,” or the "measurable amount of technology that is interfering with relationships," according to Children’s Mercy developmental and behavioral pediatrician Dr. Libby Milkovich.

“We often think about exposure to harmful content like cyberbullying or inappropriate content, but also digital media displaces helpful activities for mental and physical well-being,” she said. “It's interrupting organic family connections.”

Married couple and parents Justin Finn and Molly Kavanagh say they had that in mind when they opened Dozer, a giant indoor sandbox in Leawood, Kansas.

“The main goal and purpose (of Dozer) is to reconnect the family and the time that we spend with each other,” Kavanagh said. “Bringing a purposeful way to be present and have fun in a very safe environment.”

Milkovich said part of what makes managing kids' screen time so difficult is that they model their behavior after parents' technology usage.

But the answer to solving technoference isn't as simple as giving up technology, she said.

Rather, Milkovich suggested, “instead of focusing on when to use or not use screens,” families benefit most when they “focus on spending time together as a family."

