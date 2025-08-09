© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

The Kansas City Public Library is being 'reimagined.' Community input will guide its plan

By Steve Kraske,
Georgia Kerrigan
Published August 9, 2025 at 6:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Kansas City Public Library
In addition to the Central Library, The Kansas City Public Library has nine physical branches, a digital branch and a bookmobile.

The Kansas City Public Library announced a "Strategic Plan" to meet community needs, funded by a new grant. Anyone can weigh in on what they want it to include.

After receiving a Capacity Building grant from The Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, the Kansas City Public Library launched a $250,000 strategic plan to revitalize their services and mission and to "ensure that it’s focused on what matters most to the community."

"The main goal of what we're doing right now is to kind of reimagine ourselves a little bit," said Abby Yellman, the chief executive director of KCPL.

According to KCPL project specialist Courtney Christensen, the Library is working with consultants from Margaret Sullivan Studio, the KCPL Board of Trustees and staff, and other local leaders and partners.

The plan, she says, will be driven by what community members want.

"I'll see what my community tells me we should be doing," Yellman said.

"We want to hear all perspectives," Christensen added. "Libraries historically have been for everyone."

The Library is collecting public feedback through an online survey — in English and Spanish — until August 12. They also have physical versions of the survey at all branches.

  • Abby Yellman, chief executive director, Kansas City Public Library
  • Courtney Christensen, project specialist, Kansas City Public Library
Tags
Up To Date PodcastKansas City Public Libraryrenovationcommunity engagementlibraries
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Georgia Kerrigan
Georgia Kerrigan is the 2025 summer intern for Up To Date. Email her at gkerrigan@kcur.org
See stories by Georgia Kerrigan
Defunded, but not defeated.
Congress just eliminated federal funding for KCUR, but public radio is for the people.

Your support has always made KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling to connects our community. Help ensure the future of local journalism.
Protect KCUR