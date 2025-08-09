The Kansas City Public Library is being 'reimagined.' Community input will guide its plan

After receiving a Capacity Building grant from The Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, the Kansas City Public Library launched a $250,000 strategic plan to revitalize their services and mission and to "ensure that it’s focused on what matters most to the community."

"The main goal of what we're doing right now is to kind of reimagine ourselves a little bit," said Abby Yellman, the chief executive director of KCPL.

According to KCPL project specialist Courtney Christensen, the Library is working with consultants from Margaret Sullivan Studio, the KCPL Board of Trustees and staff, and other local leaders and partners.

The plan, she says, will be driven by what community members want.

"I'll see what my community tells me we should be doing," Yellman said.

"We want to hear all perspectives," Christensen added. "Libraries historically have been for everyone."

The Library is collecting public feedback through an online survey — in English and Spanish — until August 12. They also have physical versions of the survey at all branches.

