Known as 'Black Moses,' a Kansas state auditor helped found all-Black towns

By Brian Ellison,
Georgia Kerrigan
Published August 17, 2025 at 5:41 AM CDT
Caleb Gayle is an author and fellow in the Watchdog Writers Group, a writing program at the University of Missouri School of Journalism. He sits at a desk with stacks of his newly published book, Black Moses: A Saga of Ambition and the Fight for a Black State, for a publicity event at the Kansas City Public Library, Central branch.
Caleb Gayle
Caleb Gayle is an author and fellow in the Watchdog Writers Group, a writing program at the University of Missouri School of Journalism. He appeared at the Kansas City Public Library, Central branch, to discuss his new book Black Moses: A Saga of Ambition and the Fight for a Black State.

Edward McCabe helped establish an all-Black Kansas town on his mission to create a state inhabited and run by freed slaves. In a new book, author Caleb Gayle writes about how McCabe earned the nickname of "Black Moses" and what his quest for liberation meant.

At the end of the Reconstruction Era in 1877, newly-freed Black Americans' hopes of social, political and economic integration dwindled, and they began to flee west.

Edward McCabe, who would become the Kansas state auditor in 1882, saw it as an opportunity to organize all-Black towns, such as Nicodemus, Kansas, with the eventual goal of making Oklahoma a "Black state."

But recognition of his unfulfilled mission would be largely lost to time.

"I was being beckoned to write about this person who I felt like only existed in the fragments of other people's stories," said Caleb Gayle, author of the recently published book about McCabe, Black Moses: A Saga of Ambition and the Fight for a Black State.

Gayle spoke about his book at the Kansas City Public Library-Central Branch, as part of a series by the Watchdog Writers Group, a journalism fellowship program at the University of Missouri.

"History oftentimes overlooks the people who try really hard and fail," Gayle said. "I think McCabe's lesson is, for all of us, that trying is its own sort of salvation."

Brian Ellison
As a host and contributor at KCUR, I seek to create a more informed citizenry and richer community. I want to enlighten and inspire our audience by delivering the information they need with accuracy and urgency, clarifying what’s complicated and teasing out the complexities of what seems simple. I work to craft conversations that reveal realities in our midst and model civil discourse in a divided world. Follow me on Twitter @ptsbrian or email me at brian@kcur.org.
See stories by Brian Ellison
Georgia Kerrigan
Georgia Kerrigan is the 2025 summer intern for Up To Date. Email her at gkerrigan@kcur.org
See stories by Georgia Kerrigan
