Up To Date

Why did this Kansas City-backed grocery store close? Here's what the CEO says

By Steve Kraske,
Georgia Kerrigan
Published August 18, 2025 at 4:28 PM CDT
The Sun Fresh at 31st and Prospect closed this month, after years of safety concerns and millions of dollars in investment from Kansas City. The CEO of the nonprofit that operated the grocery says that security measures became costly — and still not enough to keep customers coming.

Even in the best conditions, most grocery stores only make about a 1-3% profit.

So, when Community Builders of Kansas City (CBKC) — the nonprofit operator of the now-closed Sun Fresh in the city-owned Linwood Shopping Center — began budgeting $5,000-$6,000 per week for private security, it wasn’t long before the grocery store closed its doors.

Emmet Pierson Jr., president and CEO of CBKC, said there were several factors as to why the store didn’t do well — and he says people should stop "throwing the blame" for its closure.

He cited security footage that captured crime and other behavior that was “not appropriate,” which he said deterred customers who were concerned for their safety.

While the Kansas City Police Department provided 24-hour security for a few months, Pierson said it stopped offering police presence because of “budgetary issues.”

CBKC still operates a Sun Fresh on Blue Parkway and does other urban development work around the metro, which Pierson said he would rather focus efforts on.

But after closing the 31st and Prospect supermarket, Pierson said he hopes another organization can save the area from being a food desert.

“What I am hopeful of is that someone can come up and serve this community, not only with the grocery store, but also affordable housing, and create the economic development opportunities that are needed to transform this community,” Pierson said.

  • Emmet Pierson Jr., president and CEO, Community Builders of Kansas City
Up To Date Podcastgrocery storescommunitycommunity policingfood desertscrimeurban community
