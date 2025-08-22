© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

How North Kansas City's Citizens Academy takes the confusion out of local government

By Steve Kraske,
Elizabeth Ruiz
Published August 22, 2025 at 3:00 PM CDT
A group of people, facing away from the camera, look at monitors as a person points and instructs them about the city's waste water treatment facility.
North Kansas City
Participants of North Kansas City's Citizens Academy tour the water treatment plant. The 10-week program teaches city residents about government and how various departments function and play a role in their everyday lives.

Residents who enroll in North Kansas City's Citizen Academy get a 10-week course on local government systems, and how the various departments function and affect their lives. The mayor said the program has increased participation in local boards and commissions.

The Citizens Academy program in North Kansas City is helping residents get a better understanding of the inner workings of government and other city jobs.

"Local government is something that is seldom understood and is critically important in people's lives," said North Kansas City Mayor Jesse Smith.

The academy is a 10-week program open to North Kansas City residents. Participants learn about the division between city, county and state government, visit various city departments, go through the budget, learn about boards, city council and more.

"And so what we seem to be accomplishing through this is giving people a more rooted understanding of what the actual role of local government is," Smith said.

As people become more educated about the roles, responsibilities and decision-making their local government can and can't do, the program has helped increase participation in planning boards and commissions.

"I was told from from previous mayors, it's hard to get people to sign up for this stuff. And I think Citizens Academy is really driving people that direction," Smith said.

The city is hoping to expand the opportunity to high school students in the near future.

  • Jesse Smith, mayor, North Kansas City
  • Kim Nakahodo, deputy city administrator, North Kansas City
