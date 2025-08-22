How North Kansas City's Citizens Academy takes the confusion out of local government

The Citizens Academy program in North Kansas City is helping residents get a better understanding of the inner workings of government and other city jobs.

"Local government is something that is seldom understood and is critically important in people's lives," said North Kansas City Mayor Jesse Smith.

The academy is a 10-week program open to North Kansas City residents. Participants learn about the division between city, county and state government, visit various city departments, go through the budget, learn about boards, city council and more.

"And so what we seem to be accomplishing through this is giving people a more rooted understanding of what the actual role of local government is," Smith said.

As people become more educated about the roles, responsibilities and decision-making their local government can and can't do, the program has helped increase participation in planning boards and commissions.

"I was told from from previous mayors, it's hard to get people to sign up for this stuff. And I think Citizens Academy is really driving people that direction," Smith said.

The city is hoping to expand the opportunity to high school students in the near future.

