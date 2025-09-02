© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

In Kansas and Missouri, red meat allergies caused by tick bites are on the rise

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published September 2, 2025 at 3:00 PM CDT
A closeup image of a person's finger where a brown tick with a white spot on its back is resting.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
A lone star tick is shown in this May 2, 2024, photo. A bite from this tick, among others, can cause alpha-gal syndrome in humans.

Alpha-gal syndrome, an allergy to red meat and other mammal products as a result of bites from the lone star tick, is on the rise in Missouri and Kansas. Public health experts say more research, and funding, is needed to better address the issue.

An allergy to red meat caused by tick bites is on the rise in Kansas and Missouri, public health experts say.

It’s called alpha-gal syndrome, a condition that can develop after a bite from a lone star tick. Individuals with the disease can develop a variety of symptoms, including hives, nausea, shortness of breath or anaphylactic shock, two to six hours after eating red meat or other mammal products such as cow’s milk or gelatin.

Dr. Rex Archer, a professor of public health at Kansas City University and former director of the Kansas City Health Department, says the condition is on the rise as a result of climate change. Warmer summers allow tick populations in Kansas and Missouri to thrive.

However, reporting the condition to state and local health officials in Kansas and Missouri isn’t mandatory, which makes it hard to know exactly how many people are impacted.

“This is an extremely underreported disease because, unfortunately, it's not yet mandated by CDC to be reported by states,” Archer told KCUR’s Up To Date. “And many of the states that have the highest prevalence of the tick that can cause or spread this disease are not reporting it or mandating it.”

In Missouri, MU Extension is working to develop education and resources for people with alpha-gal syndrome. The group is currently conducting a survey of people about their experiences.

  • Dr. Rex Archer, professor of public health, Kansas City University
