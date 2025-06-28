Kansas City's most scenic picnic spots: Spread out at these parks, lawns, beaches and more

This story was first published in KCUR's Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday.

A picnic brings up images of baseball on a summer day or a breezy afternoon by the water. There’s no rule book or expected menu, just time away from the digital world where you can sit, think, and relax.

Some picnics come with only finger foods, maybe a few sandwiches, and a cold drink. If you want something more traditional, grab a basket that comes equipped with plates, forks, glasses. Any blanket will do, but they make ones specifically designed for picnics now, with waterproofed undersides and fluffy tops. For a romantic getaway, bring wine and a charcuterie board, a white cloth, and a portable speaker.

No matter your speed or equipment, the most important part about a picnic is location, location, location. And around Kansas City, there are plenty of great places to spread out and relax in warm weather months.

Parks to spread a blanket on

City of Parkville Area parks, like English Landing Park in Parkville, Missouri, provide both green space and picnic tables.

There are way too many excellent parks in Kansas City to give all of them their due, but let’s start with some favorites. Before you head out, get all the food you’ll need at one of Kansas City’s many farmer's markets — like fresh baked breads, chips and dips, and even pre-prepared snacks.

Loose Park and Antioch Park, both located a bit south of the Country Club Plaza, are often filled with picnickers on nice days.

Loose Park boasts 75 acres, a sprayground for the kids, and a mile-long walking loop. It’s also the location for the Battle of Westport for history buffs. Set your blanket down near the Laura Conyers Smith Municipal Rose Garden to dine among 3,000 roses.

Antioch Park is Johnson County’s oldest park and comes with all the amenities you would expect, such as picnic shelters and two fishing lakes. To get in a little activity, there’s even a bocce ball court.

Swope Park is Kansas City's largest park, with many sights and amenities. The park has five reservable shelters, picnic tables, and tons of space to spread a blanket.

On the western side of town, both Shawnee Mission Park and Black Hoof Park are great choices. Here’s a trail map for those who like to work up an appetite before your picnic. Black Hoof Park has a large shelter that fits 192 of your closest friends, should the rain come or if you prefer a shaded experience. Black Hoof Park also has an unusual dam that is fun to walk.

Head north and you’ll find both Penguin Park and Parkville’s English Landing Park. The giant penguin at Penguin Park has been there since 1965. If you want to cook, there are four grills that you can use.

English Landing Park offers one of the best views of the Missouri River, with large trees throughout and plenty of benches to claim. The park is also home to a disc golf course.

If you want to get a little adventurous, visit the Parkville Nature Sanctuary close by, with a hiking trail that leads to a cute little waterfall. Head out after a rain to see it at its best.

Picnic by the water

Jackson County Parks + Rec Local lakes and waterways, like Lake Jacomo, are an excellent spot to enjoy an al fresco meal.

Speaking of the riverfront, Kansas City boasts a lot of great picnic spots at the lakes and waterways. There, you’ll also find great fishing spots around, and some of the surrounding lake towns are begging to be explored on a day trip.

To the east is Lake Jacomo and Blue Springs Lake, with Fleming Park encompassing much of the area. Lay out your blanket right next to the Native Hooved Animal Enclosure and have a meal with the buffalo and elk – sometimes they come right up to the fence. A heads up though, you can no longer feed them, so keep your area tidy.

You’ll also find all the expected amenities at both lakes as well. You can reserve picnic shelters if you have a large group or go have a beach picnic at Blue Springs Lake. There are also some great fields to fly kites or radio-controlled model airplanes.

On that side of Jackson County is also Longview Lake, which has a radio-controlled model airplane field, 14 picnic shelters, a beach, a marina, and hiking trails. The Fred Arbanas Golf Course is nearby as well.

The Berkley Riverfront is another great option for a picnic near the water. Located north of River Market, on the south side of the Missouri River, this area offers plenty of picnic tables, green space, volleyball courts, a two-mile trail, and one of the best views of Kansas City’s bridges.

As if this isn’t enough, check out the area's many wildlife refuges and conservation areas like the James A. Reed Memorial Wildlife Area. With 12 small lakes, there is plenty of isolated space to lay your blanket down. At Catclaw Lake, there is a large oak tree that offers the perfect amount of shade.

Large lawns and small hideaways

Image courtesy of The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art

The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art lawn is one of the most iconic picnic spots in Kansas city.

You can’t discuss the best picnic spots in town without bringing up the lawn of the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. There is plenty of shade around the trees surrounding the main lawn, or set up next to the iconic shuttlecocks for a picture-perfect picnic. Check out the "Glass Labyrinth," an interactive sculpture that’s open when the weather is nice, just don’t run while you’re inside.

Not far away is the National World War I Museum, which has several picnic tables and a playground near the entrance. Or head to the front lawn overlooking Union Station, which is pretty peaceful on days that Kansas City isn’t hosting a big parade.

Don’t discount picnic opportunities downtown as well. Hidden in the Power & Light District is Green Roof Park. Located on the top of the parking garage next to Cosentino’s Market, there are two lawns, trees, and a unique view of downtown.

And while downtown, check the hidden gem on the fifth floor of Kansas City’s Central Library located on 10th Street. Right outside the Missouri Valley Room, you’ll find a few umbrella-covered picnic tables, a life-sized chess board, and one of the best views of downtown.

There are at least two wonderful gardens around town that can bring a little bit more color to your picnic: Powell Gardens and the Overland Park Arboretum. Powell Gardens has an enormous hill with a picnic shelter that overlooks the entire facility and its fields of native plants.

A walking path with sculptures will bring you through the Overland Park Arboretum, and if you have little ones, don’t miss out on picnicking at the train garden. There is a shelter there and whimsy just a couple of feet away.

Have a picnic made for you

Kadarius Seegars / Unsplash Area restaurants and caterers offer picnic meals to go, with options like sandwiches, charcuterie boards, and sweet treats.

A perfect picnic doesn’t have to be a lot of work — it’s a meal made of odds and ends. Start with this list of some of the best places to get a glass of lemonade to stay refreshed.

A charcuterie board is a great addition to any picnic, or can be the whole picnic itself. Luckily, Kansas City has some of the best butchers in the country that can take care of some of that for you.

Broadway Butcher will guide you to get exactly what you need. Graze and Gather KC offers Char-Cutie Cups, which are individual cups filled with meats and cheeses. Their lunch box, starting at just $10, comes ready with a selection of their favorite meats and cheeses.

The Better Cheddar in the Plaza offers tasting kits that come with wine, a selection of cheese, and even items like chocolate – making for a great romantic spread.

Andre’s Chocolates, which has locations in both Kansas City and Overland Park, offers a picnic pack for $33.50. It comes with a sandwich, greens, and a dessert, worth the price alone since Andre’s is one of the top chocolatiers in town.

Finally, for those who want the picnic experience with zero work, Pop Up Picnics KC has got you covered. Whether it’s a romantic picnic to propose or a birthday party for 10, they take care of everything: food, tables, scenery, themes, and so much more. One of their more fun options is a “Picnic n’ Chill” movie night, complete with a screen and projector.