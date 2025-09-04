© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Up To Date

Kansas City area pediatrician on how to help manage your child's anxiety

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published September 4, 2025 at 3:00 PM CDT
Dr. Natasha Burgert's book "Managing Childhood Anxiety For Dummies" was published last month.
Dr. Natasha Burgert
Dr. Natasha Burgert, a pediatrician at Pediatric Associates in south Overland Park, has authored a new book as a part of the iconic "For Dummies" book series titled "Managing Childhood Anxiety For Dummies."

Kansas City area pediatrician Dr. Natasha Burgert wants parents to become more prepared to help when their children are struggling with anxiety. She told KCUR's Up To Date that is why she wrote her new book, "Managing Childhood Anxiety For Dummies."

"I think that most kids are perfectly capable of learning about anxiety and their emotional health and responding appropriately," she said. "The vast majority of kids with anxiety just need a little validation that their experience is real and support from people who love them."

Burgert said the amount of children experiencing anxiety has increased in recent years, but people have also gotten much better at identifying it.

"Certainly, we're still seeing the results of the pandemic. Screens are in the room, we have to consider those. There's a ton of parental stress and parental anxiety that amplifies the kid's experience," she said.

"But, I do think that we have better science. We're screening earlier. We're working with mental health professionals a lot more directly. We're asking parents what support they need in order to make sure that their child's social-emotional health is optimal. So much of it is environmental, a little bit genetic, but also we're just talking about it more, which is identifying these kids earlier."

Up To Date Podcastmental healthhealth carechildren
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Zach Wilson
As Up To Date’s senior producer, I want to pique the curiosity of Kansas Citians and help them understand the world around them. Each day, I construct conversations with our city’s most innovative visionaries and creatives, while striving to hold elected officials accountable and amplifying the voices of everyday Kansas Citians. Email me at zach@kcur.org.
See stories by Zach Wilson
