Up To Date

You can explore the history of journalism at the World War I Museum, this week only

By Steve Kraske,
Zach Wilson
Published September 10, 2025 at 4:00 AM CDT
MediaWise
"Moments of Truth: An Exploration of Journalism's Past, Present and Future," a traveling exhibit curated by the Poynter Institute's MediaWise project, will be at the National World War I Museum and Memorial in Kansas City through Sep. 12.

A travelling exhibit on the history of journalism is making a stop in Kansas City this week.

Curated by the Poynter Institute's MediaWise project, the exhibit is called "Moments of Truth: An Exploration of Journalism's Past, Present and Future," and it will be at the National World War I Museum and Memorial through Friday, Sept. 12.

Jessi Hollis McCarthy, a program specialist with MediaWise, says she hopes it helps people dive into the long, rich history of journalism.

"We go back quite far, I think our oldest piece of news information in the exhibit is 1,000 years old. And, we go all the way from those early storytelling traditions through (artificial intelligence) today," she told KCUR's Up To Date.

"To help people grasp that story, each exhibit panel has a summary of these technological innovations and a deep dive into how someone from that time period used that to tell factual information or set the record straight or deliver news information."

  • Brittani Kollar, deputy director of MediaWise
  • Jessi Hollis McCarthy, program specialist at MediaWise
