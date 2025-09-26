Why is Missouri one of the most dangerous states to have a baby?

Missouri remains one of the most dangerous states in our nation to have children.

The most recent annual report from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services showed that Missouri averages 32.3 deaths per 100,00 live births, compared to the national average of 22.3 per 100,000.

It also revealed that 80% of these deaths — 280 people between 2018 and 2022 — were preventable.

Dr. Anna Grodzinsky , a cardiologist at St. Luke’s Mid America Heart Institute, is working to change these numbers .

“The CDC over and over again, as well as Missouri’s state maternal mortality review boards, have determined that many of these outcomes are preventable,” Grodzinsky said. “[It’s] likely multi-rooted, and related to under-access to preventive preventive care, maternity care or late prenatal care.”

Outside of Missouri cities, rural areas are health care deserts with limited options for mothers, and that's exacerbated by racial and economic disparities.

The majority of maternal deaths occur between 43 and 365 days after the baby has been born, but some insurance plans only cover up to six weeks after birth.