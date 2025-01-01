Ellen Beshuk is the 2025-2026 intern for Up To Date.

She has a motivation to start conversations that encourage curiosity and inform on what matters, and is excited to bring stories about our environment, community, and technology to the producing booth.

Ellen previously worked for The Pitch, and graduated from the University of Missouri–Kansas City with a degree in biology and communications.

In her free time, she enjoys reading, seeing live music, and doing pretty much anything outdoors.

Contact her at ebeshuk@kcur.org