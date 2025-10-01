© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
Who will replace Frank White Jr. as Jackson County Executive? The public may get little input

By Steve Kraske,
Halle Jackson
Published October 1, 2025 at 4:00 PM CDT
A man sits inside a radio studio talking at a microphone.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Chair of the Jackson County Legislature DaRon McGee talks on Oct. 1, 2025 about the recall of Frank White, Jr.

Frank White Jr. has been recalled. On Thursday, DaRon McGee, chair of the Jackson County Legislature, will appoint a temporary replacement for county executive, who can serve up to 30 days. Then, the full Legislature will select a replacement for the rest of White’s term — with little chance for public feedback.

Jackson County residents have unseated Frank White Jr. as county executive.

White was recalled in Tuesday’s special election by a wide majority, 85%. White had served in the role since 2016. The voter turnout was less than 11% in Kansas City, and less than 20% in the rest of Jackson County.

This is the first time in Jackson County history that an executive has been recalled. Now, the Jackson County Legislature must decide who will replace him.

Chair DaRon McGee will appoint a temporary 30-day replacement on Thursday. Then, the full legislature will select a permanent replacement for the rest of White’s term. McGee said in an interview with the Beacon that the public will not have much involvement in the selection process.

McGee says his priority is finding the most effective new leadership.

“I want to make sure we find the best person that can lead this county forward,” McGee told KCUR’s Up To Date.

And McGee is not ruling out the potential of being that individual himself. McGee is one of three people being publicly considered.

“I’m looking at it,” he said Wednesday. “I have not made a final decision at this point. I’m having conversations with my colleagues, because ultimately that’s the people that will decide this.”

McGee previously said he did not believe it would be a conflict of interest for a legislator to vote for themself.

  • DaRon McGee, chair of the Jackson County Legislature
