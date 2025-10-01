Who will replace Frank White Jr. as Jackson County Executive? The public may get little input

Jackson County residents have unseated Frank White Jr. as county executive.

White was recalled in Tuesday’s special election by a wide majority, 85%. White had served in the role since 2016. The voter turnout was less than 11% in Kansas City , and less than 20% in the rest of Jackson County.

This is the first time in Jackson County history that an executive has been recalled. Now, the Jackson County Legislature must decide who will replace him.

Chair DaRon McGee will appoint a temporary 30-day replacement on Thursday. Then, the full legislature will select a permanent replacement for the rest of White’s term. McGee said in an interview with the Beacon that the public will not have much involvement in the selection process.

McGee says his priority is finding the most effective new leadership.

“I want to make sure we find the best person that can lead this county forward,” McGee told KCUR’s Up To Date.

And McGee is not ruling out the potential of being that individual himself. McGee is one of three people being publicly considered.

“I’m looking at it,” he said Wednesday. “I have not made a final decision at this point. I’m having conversations with my colleagues, because ultimately that’s the people that will decide this.”

McGee previously said he did not believe it would be a conflict of interest for a legislator to vote for themself.

