© 2025 Kansas City Public Radio
NPR in Kansas City
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Up To Date

Ukrainian physician works with Kansas City nonprofit to fill his country's health care needs

By Steve Kraske,
Ellen Beshuk
Published October 6, 2025 at 4:00 PM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
A man sitting in a radio studio gestures with both hand and appears to be talking at a microphone.
Carlos Moreno
/
KCUR 89.3
Global Care Force members Roxanne Jones, left, and Dr. Lev Prystupiuk talk about health care efforts in Ukraine while appearing on KCUR's Up To Date on Oct. 6, 2025.

Ukrainian physician Dr. Lev Prystupiuk and Kansas resident Roxanne Jones are central to efforts by Lenexa-based Global Care Force to fill the health care gaps caused by Russia's war. The nonprofit's volunteers are sometimes the only providers reaching Ukraine's communities.

This week, the 32nd group of volunteers from Lenexa-based health nonprofit Global Care Force will depart for Ukraine.

“At this moment, all Ukrainians are tired of war. It's exhausted our mental [and] physical health,” says Ukrainian physician Dr. Lev Prystupiuk. “Global Care Force not only treats patients, a volunteer from the United States coming to Ukraine gives hope, joy and love.”

Global Care Force initially began in response to COVID 19 and grew into a global organization responding to medical needs overseas. Since Russia invaded in 2022, Global Care Force has sent volunteers from the United States to Ukraine once a month, providing health care and distributing supplies.

Roxanne Jones, a Lenexa resident who leads international volunteer programming, said thousands of Ukrainians are in need of care for conditions directly connected to the war, like hypertension, PTSD, anxiety, and depression. The nonprofit travels around Ukraine to serve the areas of greatest need.

“Over 80% of providers have either left the country or are on the front lines,” Jones said. “These villages we go to were once occupied, and these are people without anything. So to provide them medications for their chronic and acute needs, we're very grateful that we're able to do that for them.”

Prystupiuk is speaking on a public panel hosted by the International Relations Council at the Central Resource Library in Overland Park, on Oct. 7 at 6:30 p.m.

Tags
Up To Date Ukrainevolunteeringhealth careLenexaPodcastwar
Stay Connected
Steve Kraske
When I host Up To Date each morning at 9, my aim is to engage the community in conversations about the Kansas City area’s challenges, hopes and opportunities. I try to ask the questions that listeners want answered about the day’s most pressing issues and provide a place for residents to engage directly with newsmakers. Reach me at steve@kcur.org or on Twitter @stevekraske.
See stories by Steve Kraske
Ellen Beshuk
Ellen Beshuk is the 2025-2026 intern for Up To Date. Email her at ebeshuk@kcur.org
See stories by Ellen Beshuk
Defunded, but not defeated.
Congress just eliminated federal funding for KCUR, but public radio is for the people.

Your support has always made KCUR's work possible — from reporting that keeps officials accountable, to storytelling to connects our community. Help ensure the future of local journalism.
Protect KCUR