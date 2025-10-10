Kansas City's own Larry Lunsford chosen as future president of Rotary International
Larry Lunsford of Kansas City will serve a one year term as president of Rotary International, starting in 2027. He told KCUR's Up To Date that his "heart is full of joy at the opportunity to serve in this meaningful way."
Rotary International has been doing humanitarian work, peacebuilding and so much more around the world for well over a century.
Each year, the organization selects a new president to serve a year long-term. Its most recent selection, who will start his term in July 2027, is Kansas City’s own Larry Lunsford.
Lunsford has spent over three decades as a member of Rotary, and says that the chance to lead the organization is "a one in a million kind of opportunity."
"Rotary International has its own Rotary Foundation, and I was a beneficiary of one of (its) educational programs as I was finishing college; I went to Australia for nine months as a Rotary Foundation ambassadorial scholar. And that certainly was a life changing experience. It planted the seed of Rotary inside me in a significant way, started my career, then eventually I joined a Rotary club. But truly, this opportunity I now have to serve as Rotary International president is a continuance of just trying to pay back the wonderful opportunity that was given to me."
- Larry Lunsford, president-nominee of Rotary International